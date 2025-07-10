Strong 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Epicentre in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Tremours of earthquake shook Delhi NCR this morning (Thursday) at 9:04 am. The shake lasted about 15 seconds.

Residents across the National Capital Region (NCR) reported feeling the ground shake briefly, prompting widespread posts on social media.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, caused momentary panic, especially among those in high-rise buildings. As of now, authorities have not reported any casualties or property damage. Disaster management teams have begun monitoring the situation, and emergency protocols remain on standby until more details emerge.

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YTWfWzc16G — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

What Was The Magnitude Of the Earthquake:

Strong earthquake tremors shook Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) after a quake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The earthquake measured approximately 4.4 on the Richter scale, which gauges the magnitude of seismic activity.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9:04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. (Pic: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/wR3es0JJWh — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

Residents across several parts of Delhi rushed out of their homes as ceiling fans and household items began to sway. Office workers in Noida and Gurugram also experienced the tremors, with computer systems visibly shaking and employees feeling the ground move beneath them.

