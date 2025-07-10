Weather Update: Red Alert Issued In Delhi As IMD Warns Of Continued Heavy Rainfall

The residents of the national capital wakes up with cool breeze and cloudy sky after days on intense heat and humidity. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded Delhi’s weather warning from an “orange” to a “red” alert on Wednesday following intense rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, Najafgarh recorded 60 mm of rain, Aya Nagar received 50.5 mm, and Pragati Maidan noted 37 mm.

VIDEO | Cloudy weather, light showers in parts of Delhi. Visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas. Monsoon showers lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the humidity, but also triggering waterlogging and traffic snarls.#WeatherUpdate… pic.twitter.com/ci9ROFCIXv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2025

Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Across NCR

Monsoon can definately be relaxing and soothing as it heals heatwave that the Delhi residents goes through in summer, but on the other hand heavy rainfall always causes severe waterlogging and traffic in severakl NCR areas. Several offices have been approverd for working from home including Gurugram. Even the tech hub – Gurugram, faces heavy flooding and resukts in making the lives of daily commuters difficult.

Major thoroughfares such as the Chirag Delhi flyover and National Highway 8 were also affected.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with the maximum expected to reach 34 degrees. This uneven rainfall distribution made it difficult for residents to anticipate flooding and traffic issues. The IMD attributed this variability to localised weather patterns, which caused isolated but intense downpours in different parts of the city.

Traffic police deployed personnel to manage congestion and reroute vehicles from heavily affected regions. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and emergency response teams are prepared for any escalation in weather-related incidents.

Must Read: Watch, Nationwide Bandh Today, Mahagathbandhan Blocks Roads and Rails in Bihar Over Voter List Revision