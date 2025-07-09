Watch, Nationwide Bandh Today, Mahagathbandhan Blocks Roads and Rails in Bihar Over Voter List Revision

Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan alliance staged protests on Wednesday in support of the ‘Bihar Bandh’, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list ahead of the 2025 state Assembly elections. Protesters burnt tyres and blocked highways, disrupting traffic across several districts. Visuals from National Highway 30 in Patna’s Maner Assembly stretch showed members halting movement. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, left for Patna to join the protests. The alliance termed the revision politically motivated and accused the ruling government of manipulating the electoral process.

Bharat Bandh Gains Momentum With Support From Trade Unions, Farmers

Simultaneously, a nationwide strike—’Bharat Bandh’—called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions and several farmer organisations began on Wednesday. The protest targeted the central government’s alleged “anti-worker and pro-corporate” policies. Over 25 crore workers across multiple sectors, including banking, insurance, mining, transport, and energy, participated in the strike. The unions cited demands related to labour law rollbacks, growing privatisation, and worsening rural economic conditions as key reasons behind the action. Organisers claimed that both formal and informal workers joined the protest in large numbers.

RJD Student Wing Blocks Railway Tracks in Jehanabad

In Bihar, members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s student wing blocked railway tracks at Jehanabad railway station as part of the Bharat Bandh demonstration. Trains faced delays, and local passengers experienced inconvenience as protestors sat on tracks and raised slogans against the government. Police personnel reached the scene to prevent escalation and maintain law and order. Meanwhile, state-run bus operations in West Bengal’s Siliguri were partially impacted, with several routes disrupted due to road blockades and low driver turnout caused by the strike.

What’s Open and What’s Closed: Sector-Wise Impact of Bharat Bandh

Banking Services Likely Disrupted

Bank unions such as the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association and members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) confirmed their participation. The insurance sector also joined the protest, potentially affecting services nationwide.

Schools and Colleges Remain Open

No government directive ordered educational institution closures. Most schools and colleges continued regular operations unless instructed otherwise by local authorities.

Power Supply May Witness Outages

With over 27 lakh power sector employees joining the strike, several states anticipated electricity disruptions. The extent of the impact varied depending on region and local backup measures.

Railways Not Officially on Strike

Railway unions did not join the strike formally, but minor disruptions occurred due to protestors staging demonstrations near stations and tracks in certain regions.

Public Transport Faces Delays

In major cities, road transport services such as buses, taxis, and app-based cabs reported interruptions due to protest marches and road blockades led by union supporters.

The dual protests—Bharat Bandh nationwide and Bihar Bandh regionally—marked a day of significant disruption across India, affecting key services and sparking political reactions ahead of crucial state and national elections.

