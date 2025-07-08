Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 85

The death toll from the ongoing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 85, with 54 people losing their lives due to rain-triggered disasters like landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and drowning incidents, while 31 people have died in road accidents said State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority’s latest cumulative report, since June 20 2025, when monsoon officially set in the state has witnessed widespread damage to life, property, livestock and infrastructure.

The highlighted that the total monetary damage to public and private property has exceeded Rs.718 crore.

A total of 129 people have been injured, 340 homes fully destroyed and 10,255 animals and poultry lost across the state, mentioned the report.

“The monsoon has caused large-scale destruction across Himachal Pradesh, with 54 people dead in rain-linked events and 31 in separate road mishaps,” an SDMA official confirmed.

Mandi district remains the worst-hit with 17 rain-related fatalities and extensive infrastructure loss, including 247 damaged homes, 149 cowsheds, and the death of 225 livestock.

An Evening Status Report issued on Tuesday mentioned that 198 roads are currently blocked 159 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 297 water supply schemes are disrupted.

“Restoration work is underway, but the scale of damage is massive,” the SDMA stated.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed for caution, stating that rural areas are under extreme pressure while urban centres remain largely functional.

“We’re doing everything possible to assist affected families, and proposals for compensation and infrastructure restoration will be taken up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting,” the Chief Minister said during his visit to Shimla’s Dhalli and Bhatta Kufar areas.

The state continues to remain on high alert as the monsoon intensifies across the hill state.

(This article has been sourced from a syndicated news agency. The headline may have been edited by NewsX web team for clarity, style, or length. NewsX is not responsible for the accuracy of the agency feed.)