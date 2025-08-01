ECI slams Rahul For Irresponsible Threats, Says His Comments Deplorable

The Election Commission on Friday came down heavily on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his ‘vote theft’ allegation, saying his wild allegations are deplorable and asked its officials to keep on working impartiality and transparently despite irresponsible threats.

The remarks from the poll panel came soon after Rahul Gandhi, who is a Congress Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli alleged vote theft for BJP and issued stern warning to them saying this is no less than a treason.

The Commission sources said that it had sent a mail to him June 12 this year and he did not come.

The source also said that the panel had sent him a letter on the same date which he didn’t responded and added that he has never sent any letter to ECI on any issue, whatsoever.

The source said: “⁠It is very strange that he is making wild allegations and has now even started threatening EC and its staff. Deplorable!”

The source said that the ECI ignores such “irresponsible statements” and asks all its staff to continue working impartially and transparently.

“The Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations made repeatedly and advises all election personnel, who are working impartially and transparently despite daily threats, to disregard such irresponsible statements,” the source added.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, alleged vote theft by the Commission and targeted it by issuing stern warning to its officials, he said, “Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you.”

Without naming specific individuals, Rahul Gandhi issued a stark warning to those within the Commission, saying, “You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. We will find you wherever you are, even if you are retired.”

