Economic and social survey will start from September 22, and will not be postponed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the state government would start the economic and social survey from September 22 and the survey will not be postponed in the wake of criticism from the opposition.

Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP is doing politics on this issue and accusing the Congress government of being anti-Hindu. All the ministers have been instructed to condemn this unanimously. The survey will start from September 22, and will not be postponed.”

CM Siddaramaiah said that the Backward Classes Commission will take the final decision on the survey.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the views on the survey have been explained to the commission, and the commission will take the final decision. “The Backwards Classes Commission is a statutory body and we cannot give them any directions,” the CM said.

Earlier, Swami Nischalananda of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Maha Sansthan Math on Friday made a serious allegation against the Siddaramaiah government, asserting that the Congress is working to “divide religion” in the name of “caste-census”. Swamiji questioned the ongoing socio-educational economic survey being conducted under the direction of the state government and the Backwards Classes Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Nischalananda said, “In the present situation, we are also thinking like that, common people are also thinking like that, why government is mentioned, why backward class commission is mentioned, Alingayat Christian, Vakalika Christian, Kuruba Christian, like that. I think it is not required while getting the information regarding the caste. Only caste is enough for the government to give constitutional facilities and privileges to the deprived community.”

He alleged that the government was taking “misleading” steps by introducing divisions such as Vokkaliga Christians and Muslim Christians, which he believed were “not appropriate”.

He appealed to the community to write their identity in a clear manner. “All communities should participate in this survey because all the schemes provided by the government constitutionally will be helpful in getting facilities. All communities should first write Hindu, then their caste and then the sub-castes.”

Nischalananda Swamiji further pointed out that records already showed “Vokkaliga Christians are written as Vokkaliga, Muslim Christians.”

He opposed this categorisation and said, “I personally oppose this. The government itself is doing misleading work. An appropriate decision should be taken immediately in this matter. In the current situation, it is not appropriate to say Vokkaliga Christians as Vokkaliga, Muslim Christians.”

Earlier on September 16, BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra criticised the state government for conducting a caste census despite ‘constitutional and legal restrictions’. Vijayendra said that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government is proceeding with caste enumeration under the guise of a survey and called it “a conspiracy and a malicious plot.”

Speaking at a meeting, Vijayendra pointed out the categories listed in the census–Hindu, Islam, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Atheist, and “Others.” He argued that the “Others” category itself is unconstitutional.

On September 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a significant caste survey initiative aimed at understanding the socio-educational status of the state’s population. The survey, led by Madhusudan Naik, Chairman of the Backwards Classes (BC) Commission, along with five members, will cover approximately seven crore people.The Madhusudan Commission’s survey is scheduled to be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.