ED Names Robert Vadra As Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money-laundering case involving UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused. The chargesheet was submitted before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court by ED Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Mohd. Faizan. Vadra, who was granted anticipatory bail in 2019 by the Delhi Court, has now been brought into the case’s core allegations as the agency deepens its probe into financial irregularities linked to Bhandari.

Investigators allege that Bhandari facilitated questionable financial transactions and benefitted from complex dealings that are now under scrutiny, with Vadra’s role emerging as part of the larger money-laundering trail. Vadra appeared before the ED in July this year, where his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The fresh chargesheet is expected to intensify the legal proceedings and widen the scope of the investigation.

Under ED investigation in 3 cases

The businessman is under ED investigation in three separate money laundering cases, two of which relate to alleged irregularities in land transactions. The agency has been probing whether funds generated through these deals were routed through offshore entities linked to Bhandari.

Sanjay Bhandari, considered a known to Vadra, fled to London in 2016 shortly after the Income-Tax Department conducted searches at his premises in Delhi. He was recently declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) by a Delhi trial court.

However, Bhandari challenged the order before the Delhi High Court. In August, the High Court reserved its verdict on his plea contesting the trial court’s decision under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

(With ANI Inputs)

