Home > India > 'Intellectuals Turning Terrorists More Dangerous': Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court, Opposes Bail For Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam

Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that “intellectuals turning terrorists” are more dangerous while opposing bail for activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing a rising trend of educated professionals engaging in anti-national activities.

Delhi Police tells Supreme Court that educated professionals turning to extremism pose a greater threat. (Photo: ANI, X)
Delhi Police tells Supreme Court that educated professionals turning to extremism pose a greater threat. (Photo: ANI, X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 20, 2025 16:10:02 IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday strongly opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, telling the Supreme Court that “intellectuals turning terrorists is a far more dangerous trend.”

Appearing before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju said the case reflects a disturbing pattern where highly educated professionals doctors, engineers, and scholars allegedly use state-funded education to later engage in anti-national activities.

‘Much More Dangerous’ When Intellectuals Engage in Terror: ASG

ASG Raju said the police have noticed a “trend” where intellectuals leverage their stature and education to plan sophisticated, ideological operations rather than physical acts of violence.

“When intellectuals become terrorists, they are much more dangerous than those functioning on the ground,” he told the bench.
 “They use state funding to become doctors and engineers, and then do nefarious activities.”

He also referenced the recently busted Jaish-e-Mohammad-backed white-collar terror module allegedly operating out of Al-Falah University in Haryana, from where nearly 2,900 kg of IED-making material was seized. The police linked this trend to the risks posed by highly skilled individuals misusing their expertise.

Videos of Inflammatory Speeches Part of Chargesheet, Police Tell Court

Raju informed the court that multiple videos of Sharjeel Imam’s speeches at Jamia, Aligarh, Asansol, and Chakhand allegedly calling for road blockades and protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act form part of the evidence.

Justice Kumar asked whether these videos were included in the chargesheet, to which the ASG confirmed they were.

Khalid, Imam Booked Under UAPA

Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and others are charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly being part of a “larger conspiracy” that led to the February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi, which killed 53 people and injured over 700.

The Delhi Police argued that the accused themselves contributed to the delay in the trial and therefore cannot now seek bail citing prolonged incarceration.

Imam and Khalid have been in custody for over four years. They deny the charges and say the case is politically motivated. The Supreme Court will continue hearing the matter.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 3:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS