ED On National Herald Case: Congress May Be Made Accused, If Evidence Is Found

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday heard the arguments of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the point of the complaint filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate submitted that the “All India Congress Committee may be made an accused if evidence is found against it.”

Special judge Vishal Gogne heard the arguments by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, who appeared for ED. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 3.

The ED argued that Young Indian was created to take over the Associated Journal Limited, which has Assets of Rs. 2000 crore. Congress leaders were among the beneficiaries of Young Indian. ASG Raju also argued that the offences are made out against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other accused persons.

ASG SV Raju submitted that the averments made in the complaint are the fulcrum of the case. That must be taken into consideration when considering cognisance. It was also submitted that the threshold for discharge is higher than the threshold for taking cognisance. The primary facie case for issuing a summons is entirely different.

During the arguments, the ASG referred to the complaint (case) of the Enforcement Directorate and said this is a session triable case. The offence is made out against every individual accused, the ASG submitted.

The ED submitted that Gandhi’s were the beneficiaries of Young Indian, which was made to usurp the assets of Associated Journal Limited (AJL). It was also submitted that a loan of Rs 90 crores was lent to AJL by the AICC, which was later on taken over by the Young indian, in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were shareholders.

The court asked what the shareholding of the AJL was before the creation of Young indian in 2010.

