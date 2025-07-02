Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > India > ED On National Herald Case: Congress May Be Made Accused, If Evidence Is Found

ED On National Herald Case: Congress May Be Made Accused, If Evidence Is Found

The ED told the Rouse Avenue Court that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi benefited from Young Indian’s takeover of AJL’s ₹2,000 crore assets. The agency argued for cognisance in the money laundering case. The court will continue hearing on July 3.

ED tells court Sonia and Rahul Gandhi benefited from ₹2,000 crore AJL assets via Young Indian; next hearing on July 3.
ED tells court Sonia and Rahul Gandhi benefited from ₹2,000 crore AJL assets via Young Indian; next hearing on July 3.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 21:01:33 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday heard the arguments of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the point of the complaint filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court is hearing arguments of the ED on the complaint filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other accused.

The Enforcement Directorate submitted that the “All India Congress Committee may be made an accused if evidence is found against it.”

Special judge Vishal Gogne heard the arguments by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, who appeared for ED. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 3.

The ED argued that Young Indian was created to take over the Associated Journal Limited, which has Assets of Rs. 2000 crore. Congress leaders were among the beneficiaries of Young Indian. ASG Raju also argued that the offences are made out against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other accused persons.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi’s Government Over ‘Make In India’ And Manufacturing Decline

ASG SV Raju submitted that the averments made in the complaint are the fulcrum of the case. That must be taken into consideration when considering cognisance. It was also submitted that the threshold for discharge is higher than the threshold for taking cognisance. The primary facie case for issuing a summons is entirely different.

During the arguments, the ASG referred to the complaint (case) of the Enforcement Directorate and said this is a session triable case. The offence is made out against every individual accused, the ASG submitted.

The ED submitted that Gandhi’s were the beneficiaries of Young Indian, which was made to usurp the assets of Associated Journal Limited (AJL). It was also submitted that a loan of Rs 90 crores was lent to AJL by the AICC, which was later on taken over by the Young indian, in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were shareholders.
The court asked what the shareholding of the AJL was before the creation of Young indian in 2010. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Fertiliser Crisis, Warns Of ‘Chinese Dependence’ Threat To Farmers

Tags: Enforcement DirectorateNational Herald Caserahul gandhi
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?