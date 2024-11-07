Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ED Targets Sellers on Amazon and Flipkart in FEMA Probe

ED launched a series of raids targeting various sellers who operate through major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

ED Targets Sellers on Amazon and Flipkart in FEMA Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted an extensive series of raids on Thursday, focusing on several vendors who operate on leading e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Official sources confirmed that the action was part of an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which regulates foreign exchange practices in India.

The ED’s crackdown covered 15 to 16 different locations linked to sellers involved in business on these platforms, sources revealed to Hindustan Times. This move follows concerns that some of these vendors may be engaged in questionable financial activities tied to cross-border transactions.

Why did ED conduct the probe?

The probe aligns with the findings of earlier antitrust investigations by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which highlighted practices by Amazon and Flipkart that allegedly violated India’s competition laws. The CCI’s review pointed to preferential treatment for select sellers, manipulation of product listings to favor certain vendors, and deep discounts that were viewed as detrimental to smaller businesses competing in the e-commerce space. According to officials, these practices are seen as harming the market environment and putting other businesses at a disadvantage.

Focus on “Preferred” Vendors

According to PTI sources, the ED’s current actions focus on financial transactions carried out by some of these “preferred” vendors. These sellers, favored by Amazon and Flipkart, have been the subject of scrutiny over potentially suspicious financial dealings. While the e-commerce platforms themselves are not the primary targets of this investigation, their association with these vendors has drawn considerable regulatory attention.

The enforcement agency has directed its search efforts across multiple cities, including New Delhi, Gurugram in Haryana, Hyderabad in Telangana, and Bengaluru in Karnataka. Officials report that these searches aim to uncover evidence of potential FEMA violations tied to the business practices of specific e-commerce vendors.

Concerns Over Misuse of E-commerce Platforms

The ED’s probe underscores concerns about the possible misuse of prominent e-commerce platforms by vendors engaging in illegal financial transactions. Officials have hinted that some sellers may be involved in activities that skirt regulatory oversight, with implications for both tax compliance and adherence to FEMA guidelines. “This investigation is focused on unearthing any potential misuse of these platforms for financial irregularities,” said an official close to the matter.

Growing Regulatory Oversight in E-commerce Sector

The raids signify a continued tightening of regulatory oversight in India’s fast-growing e-commerce sector. As Amazon and Flipkart maintain their stronghold in the Indian market, regulatory bodies are increasingly vigilant about potential abuses that could disrupt fair competition and breach financial regulations. The FEMA inquiry represents one of several initiatives by Indian authorities to ensure transparency and compliance in the financial dealings of companies operating in this space.

At the time of reporting, neither the ED nor representatives from Amazon or Flipkart have released an official response regarding the raids. Sources close to the investigation indicated that further details could emerge as the agency continues to scrutinize records and other evidence gathered from the searched premises.

ALSO READ: TDP Leader Pledges Chandrababu Naidu’s Support Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

Filed under

amazon Enforcement Directorate (ED) FEMA Probe flipkart
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox