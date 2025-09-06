Edapaddi K Palaniswami holds meeting with AIADMK senior leaders in Dindigul

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 12:28:09 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami held a meeting on Saturday with seven senior party leaders and former ministers at a private hotel in Dindigul near Madurai. And the meeting has been going on for over an hour.

In the context of former AIADMK minister Sengottaiyan stating yesterday that the AIADMK must be united, General Secretary Edappadi Palanisamy met and held talks with former ministers Dindigul Srinivasan, Natham Viswanathan, KP Munusamy, SP Velumani, Kamaraj, OS Manian, and Vijayabaskar.

Last night, KP Munusamy, SP Velumani, Kamaraj, OS Manian, and Vijayabaskar arrived at the hotel along with Edappadi. This morning, former ministers Dindigul Srinivasan and Natham Viswanathan also joined the discussion.

A day earlier, AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan called for the induction of the expelled leaders, including VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and T T V Dhinakaran, into the party, arguing that the party must win the election.

He said soon after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, senior leaders of the party met AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and asked for bringing back the leaders who left the party. But EPS did not heed the suggestion, he said.

“I am working to ensure a united AIADMK. Since 2016, the election results have not been in our favour. If we had an alliance with the BJP, we would have won 30 seats in the Parliament election,” Sengottaiyan said in a press conference here.

“Despite whatever efforts we made, we could not achieve success and win. After we lost the election, we senior leaders met with EPS and offered our suggestions. EPS was not able to listen to and follow our suggestions,” he added.

He said AIADMK can only win elections if it brings back the expelled leaders.

“Only if we bring back those (factions) who left us can we win the election. We should accept and induct those who left. They have even stated they have no preconditions for reunification. We should bring our factions together to ensure we win the election and provide good governance in Tamil Nadu. Let us call all those who left us. Let’s fulfil the dream of crores of our cadres. Only if we do this soon can we achieve victory in the election. There is not much time left before the election. A decision must be taken soon,” he said. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

