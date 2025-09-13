Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > India > Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

Eight people died and over 20 others were injured after a truck ran over a Ganesha immersion procession in Hassan’s Mosale Hosahalli village on Friday night. Most victims were young boys, and at least eight of the injured remain critical. CM Siddaramaiah announced ₹5 lakh compensation, while Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy expressed grief over the tragedy.

Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 13, 2025 09:58:49 IST

Eight people lost their lives and more than 20 others suffered injuries when a truck rammed into a Ganesha immersion procession in Hassan district on Friday night.

The accident took place at Mosale Hosahalli village around 8:45 pm on the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Police officials said that at least eight of the injured remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan.

Victims Included Young Boys

Police sources confirmed that most of the victims were young boys participating in the procession. Villagers said that the truck, reportedly coming from Arakalagudu, lost control before hitting the crowd.

Eyewitnesses recalled that about four people died on the spot after being trapped under the vehicle’s wheels. Authorities shifted the injured to hospitals immediately, while local residents rushed to help during the rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Announces Compensation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. He assured that the government would extend full support to the victims and their families. Police teams have started an investigation into the cause of the accident and are verifying the truck driver’s role in the mishap.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy also expressed grief over the tragedy. He said he was shocked to hear about the horrific accident during the Ganesha immersion in Hassan taluk. Kumaraswamy described the deaths of devotees as heartbreaking and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident.

Also Read: PM Modi In Manipur LIVE Updates: Churachandpur Is Decked Is All Set To Welcome PM Modi

Tags: Ganesh Visarjan Accidentkarnataka

RELATED News

‘Sorry!’ PM Modi Apologises To The People Of Mizoram, While Addressing The Mass Gathering
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
PM In Manipur Pushes For Women-Led Economic Growth With Major Investments At India’s Largest Women-Led Market, Ima Market
PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line
TVK’s Vijay To Begin Tamil Nadu Campaign Today: What His First Big Tour Means For 2026 Elections

LATEST NEWS

Sharad Purnima 2025: Night Of Wealth and Blessings- Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit Or Struggle
Taiwan detects 27 PLA aircraft sorties, 26 cross median line into ADIZ, Western Pacific
Watching A Movie In Karnataka? You Now Have To Pay ₹200 Only But On THIS Condition, Offer Starts From…
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
"Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home
US tariffs to shear 5-10% off home textile industry revenue: Crisil Ratings
"Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood
Can Listening To Music Make You More Productive At Work?
Good News For Indians: Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Now Offers Permanent Residency, Here’s How You Can Apply
Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka
Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka
Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka
Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

QUICK LINKS