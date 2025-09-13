Eight Killed After Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into Ganesha Procession: Karnataka

Eight people lost their lives and more than 20 others suffered injuries when a truck rammed into a Ganesha immersion procession in Hassan district on Friday night.

The accident took place at Mosale Hosahalli village around 8:45 pm on the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Police officials said that at least eight of the injured remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Eight people were killed, and over 20 others were injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in a village in the Hassan district on Friday night, police sources said. Among the injured, at least eight individuals are currently in critical… pic.twitter.com/jfIycS5ka3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2025

Victims Included Young Boys

Police sources confirmed that most of the victims were young boys participating in the procession. Villagers said that the truck, reportedly coming from Arakalagudu, lost control before hitting the crowd.

Eyewitnesses recalled that about four people died on the spot after being trapped under the vehicle’s wheels. Authorities shifted the injured to hospitals immediately, while local residents rushed to help during the rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Announces Compensation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. He assured that the government would extend full support to the victims and their families. Police teams have started an investigation into the cause of the accident and are verifying the truck driver’s role in the mishap.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy also expressed grief over the tragedy. He said he was shocked to hear about the horrific accident during the Ganesha immersion in Hassan taluk. Kumaraswamy described the deaths of devotees as heartbreaking and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident.

