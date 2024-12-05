Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after he took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the swearing-in ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after he took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the swearing-in ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi congratulates Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/dHQEzx4KFM — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Shinde’s oath as Deputy CM comes after his pivotal role in the political realignment in the state, which led to the formation of the Mahayuti alliance. The ceremony, attended by numerous political leaders, also saw Devendra Fadnavis taking the oath as Chief Minister for the third time, marking a new chapter for the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra.