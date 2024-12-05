Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after he took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the swearing-in ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after he took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the swearing-in ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Shinde’s oath as Deputy CM comes after his pivotal role in the political realignment in the state, which led to the formation of the Mahayuti alliance. The ceremony, attended by numerous political leaders, also saw Devendra Fadnavis taking the oath as Chief Minister for the third time, marking a new chapter for the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Filed under

Devendra Fadnavis as maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde AS MAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CM Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox