Election Commission Issues Notice To BJP, Congress For Model Code Violations

EC sends notices to BJP and Congress over poll code violations in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. Both parties accused of inflammatory speeches.

As assembly elections heat up in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Election Commission (EC) has sent notices to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, urging their leaders to address complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. These notices follow a series of mutual allegations lodged by the two rival parties during the intense campaigning phase.

In separate communications addressed to BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC has asked both parties to formally respond to the allegations by Monday, November 20, at 1 PM.

The BJP’s complaint, filed on November 11, accuses senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making “false and inflammatory statements” during his Maharashtra campaign, allegedly intending to create rifts between Indian states. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, speaking on behalf of the BJP, said, “During his speech, Rahul Gandhi attempted to pit states against one another, violating the sanctity of the Constitution and election guidelines.”

In contrast, the Congress has filed two complaints against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress claims that the speeches delivered by these leaders in Maharashtra and Jharkhand were “false, divisive, and malicious.” Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, took to X (formerly Twitter) to allege that the BJP’s campaign rhetoric violated election norms, attaching official letters sent to the EC.

The Election Commission has confirmed that the complaints are being taken seriously and has sought explanations from the respective party heads. While both parties remain firm on their allegations, the EC’s notices signify its intent to ensure adherence to the MCC amid heightened political tensions.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are pivotal, with voting slated for November 20 in both states. Jharkhand will see polling in two phases, while Maharashtra will witness a single-phase election. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 23, making this a critical period for political parties to sway public opinion.

The campaign trail in both states has seen fiery speeches from top leaders, with both BJP and Congress trying to outdo each other in rhetoric. However, the mutual accusations highlight how electoral campaigns often toe the line of the MCC.

The upcoming EC rulings on these complaints could serve as a precedent for addressing similar issues in future elections, as the country gears up for the general elections in 2024.

