Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Election Results 2024: Who Is Winning In Maharashtra? Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

Maharashtra election 2024: Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati, Aaditya Thackeray leads in Worli, Amit Deshmukh leads in Latur.  

Election Results 2024: Who Is Winning In Maharashtra? Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly election, a key political contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has begun at 8 am today.

To watch the live telecast of the election results: Watch here

The result Update: 

According to the latest development in Maharashtra:

BJP: 42 

INC: 11

Shiv Sena: 11

Shiv Sena  (UBT): 12

NCP: 06 

NCP SP: 08 

This clearly means Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati, Aaditya Thackeray leads in Worli, Amit Deshmukh leads in Latur.

