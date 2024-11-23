Election Results 2024: Who Is Winning In Maharashtra? Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

Maharashtra election 2024: Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati, Aaditya Thackeray leads in Worli, Amit Deshmukh leads in Latur.

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly election, a key political contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has begun at 8 am today.

To watch the live telecast of the election results: Watch here

The result Update:

According to the latest development in Maharashtra:

BJP: 42

INC: 11

Shiv Sena: 11

Shiv Sena (UBT): 12

NCP: 06

NCP SP: 08

This clearly means Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati, Aaditya Thackeray leads in Worli, Amit Deshmukh leads in Latur.