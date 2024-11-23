Election Results 2024: Who Is Winning In Maharashtra? Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly election, a key political contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has begun at 8 am today.
To watch the live telecast of the election results: Watch here
The result Update:
According to the latest development in Maharashtra:
BJP: 42
INC: 11
Shiv Sena: 11
Shiv Sena (UBT): 12
NCP: 06
NCP SP: 08
This clearly means Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati, Aaditya Thackeray leads in Worli, Amit Deshmukh leads in Latur.