Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out in the Akhal area of Kulgam district on Friday, an official said. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF are involved in the ongoing operation.

In a post on ‘X’, J&K Police said, “Encounter has started at the Akhal area of the Kulgam district. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on the job.”

#Encounter has started at Akhal area of district #Kulgam. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 1, 2025

Earlier this week, the Indian Army neutralised three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Mahadev. The operation was launched by the Chinar Corps in the Lidwas area of Jammu and Kashmir.

(More Details Awaited)

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Asks State Governments On Plea Seeking Strict Regulation On Betting Apps