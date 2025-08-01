Home > India > Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out in the Akhal area of Kulgam district on Friday, an official said. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF are involved in the ongoing operation.

Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 1, 2025 22:08:49 IST

An encounter broke out in the Akhal area of Kulgam district on Friday, an official said. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF are involved in the ongoing operation.

In a post on ‘X’, J&K Police said, “Encounter has started at the Akhal area of the Kulgam district. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on the job.”

Earlier this week, the Indian Army neutralised three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Mahadev. The operation was launched by the Chinar Corps in the Lidwas area of Jammu and Kashmir.

(More Details Awaited)

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Asks State Governments On Plea Seeking Strict Regulation On Betting Apps

Tags: encounterKulgam encounter

RELATED News

Patna: AIIMS Resident Doctors Start Strike Over Alleged Assault By Sheohar MLA
Supreme Court Asks State Governments On Plea Seeking Strict Regulation On Betting Apps
FSSAI Asks FBOs To Display Food Safety Connect App QR Code
South Korea’s Desperate Plea for Help: Send Us Your Doctors and Nurses, India!
President Of India Attends The Convocation Ceremony Of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

LATEST NEWS

How Elon Musk Became a Power Player for Hard‑Right Figures in Europe
LA Knight vs Ken Anderson? Randy Orton RKO Bomb Incoming
Tata Motors Sees 4% Drop In July Sales Despite Record EV Surge: Is The Future Electric?
Higher Tariffs, Fewer Jobs: Why US Labor Market is in Disarray?
India’s Services Sector Stays Strong With Growth In June: Credit Expansion Shows Signs Of Cooling
Master Plan Or A Knee Injury? Seth Rollins’ Almost Final Act
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam
SBI Report: Trump’s Tariffs To Add $2,400 To U.S. Household Bills, Low-Income Families Worst Hit
Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Trailer Launch Steals The Spotlight, Postpones ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ First Look
Vikrant Massey Bags Best Actor For 12th Fail At 71st National Film Awards, ‘A 20-Year-Old Boy’s Dream Has Come True’
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?