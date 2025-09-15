Engineer’s Day: Bengaluru Techie Also A Rapido Driver To Fight Loneliness, Viral Post Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru-based Oracle software engineer has gone viral after a post on X revealed his unusual side hustle. Despite holding the position of SDE-2 at Oracle, the techie moonlights as a Rapido bike driver, not for extra income but to overcome loneliness.

He rides a premium TVS Ronin worth nearly Rs 2 lakh and uses weekends to connect with strangers. A curious passenger shared the story online, highlighting how modern corporate life often leaves professionals struggling with isolation despite high-paying jobs.

Viral Post Highlights Work-Life Balance Issues

The viral post quickly spread across social media, sparking conversations about work-life balance, moonlighting, and mental health among corporate employees.

Thousands of users reacted to the story, noting how the loneliness of remote work and digital-first lifestyles pushes many professionals to seek human interaction outside their jobs. Some praised the engineer’s creative way of dealing with solitude, while others raised concerns about whether moonlighting violates corporate policies. The post also opened up broader discussions about emotional well-being in India’s tech-driven urban culture.

Netizens Share Similar Experiences Online

Social media users shared their own encounters with professionals taking up side hustles. One user from Chennai wrote that a Rapido driver earning 15 LPA still chose to ride for extra income. Another shared a story of a lead engineer earning Rs 32 lakh annually who also drove on weekends to fight loneliness.

Many users pointed out that long work hours, separation from family, and lack of community are fueling isolation, even in a hyper-connected world. The post has become a mirror to modern corporate struggles.

