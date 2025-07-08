Ex-IAF Officer Says India Prioritize AMCA Program Amidst The Increasing Debates On Su-57E Procurement

Amidst disputes between India and China, ex-IAF officer Ajay Ahlawat tweeted on July 08, 2025 that India must reject the import of fifth-generation fighter aircraft and instead focus on bringing its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program under the Prime Minister’s Office. The former IAF officer tweeted this amidst the Russia’s offer of full tech transfer for Su-57E co-production. The Su-57E is the export version of Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Su-57. Ajay tweeted that Su57 is not really a FGFA (Fifth Generation Fifth Aircraft) and a major part of electronics, avionics components and chips etc are sourced from China. The IAF officer raised concerns over India being in a shooting war with their equipment vendor (China) if the former purchases the tech transfer for Su-57E co-production.

It would be best if we eliminate the option to import FGFA.

We have two bad choices.

F35 comes with strings attached. US can not be trusted to steer a predictable foreign policy.

— Ajay Ahlawat (@Ahlawat2012) July 8, 2025

The long-time disputes between India and China

The disputes between India and China had commenced in 1950 with China occupying Tibet and increasing the tensions with India. These tensions were further escalated in 1962 with the Sino-India war and since then there has been no improvement in the diplomatic relations between both countries. Another set of clashes were witnessed between both countries in 2020 when the Galwan Valley clash happened that led to hand-to-hand combat between the armies of both countries. However, in October 2024, the foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced that the India and Chinese representatives have reached an agreement on the patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).