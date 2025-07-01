Fake Amarnath Yatra Card: Man Held In Security Breach Attempt At Baltal

A man attempting to sneak into the Amarnath Yatra with a fake registration card was caught by police on Monday, averting what could have turned into a serious security scare at Baltal.

Routine Check Uncovers Forged Yatra Registration

During a routine document check at the Baltal base camp, officers noticed something off about one pilgrim’s registration.

The man showed an ID card to officials which didn’t match the official records. Later, it was found that the man was Shivam Mittal, and he showed a fake ID to the base camp.

He was immediately detained for further questioning.

Police Identify the Accused in Amarnath Yatra Breach

Officials confirmed that Shivam is the son of Krishan Mittal and hails from Dwaraka Puri in Jagadhri, a town in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district.

According to the initial findings, he had managed to get hold of a forged yatra registration through fraudulent means.

He used it to try and pass through the secure entry point set up for pilgrims attending the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2025).

Investigation Begins After FIR Filed in Sonamarg

An official case, registered as FIR No. 13/2025, has been lodged at the Sonamarg Police Station.

Authorities are now investigating how Shivam acquired the fake card and whether more people are involved in similar attempts.

The possibility of a larger network involved in forging documents is not being ruled out at this stage.

Ganderbal Police Issues Strong Message on Yatra Security

The Ganderbal Police acted swiftly to contain the breach and have sent a clear warning to anyone thinking of tampering with the Yatra’s security arrangements.

“Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found indulging in such illegal practices,” the police said in a statement.

They also made sure the pilgrims are safe and security personnel are fully aware to protect their safety.

The alertness of the officers on duty played a key role in stopping the suspect before any further risk could arise.

The incident has again reminded the security personnel of how people are using fake documents to bypass security routes.

