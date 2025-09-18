Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore

Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore

Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 18:02:07 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Four members of a family, including two children, were killed after a bus rammed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district late on Wednesday night, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the Indore-Ujjain highway near Ringnodiya village in Sanwer Tehsil in the district around 11 pm. A man, Mahendra Solanki (46), was travelling with his wife, Jayshree Solanki (38), and their two sons; they were hit by the bus head-on, leading to their deaths

Soon after the accident, the bus driver left the bus at the incident site and ran away. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and seized the bus.

“Yesterday, a bus hit a bike on the Indore-Ujjain highway near Ringnodiya village in Sanwer Tehsil, and a couple named Mahendra Solanki and Jayshree Solanki, along with their two children travelling on the bike, died. The couple passed away on the spot, while one child died upon reaching the hospital and another died during treatment in the ICU this morning. The bus belongs to Baneshwari Travels, which is said to be owned by Golu Shukla (BJP MLA). The bus driver is absconding, though an FIR has been registered against the driver for rashness and negligence in the matter and efforts on to nab him,” said Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, Superintendent of Police (SP, Rural)

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

According to the FIR copy, the case has been registered under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (where hurt is caused) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bus-bike-accidentdeathIndoreindore-sp-ruralmadhya pradeshroad accidentyangchen-dolkar-bhutia

RELATED News

AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Exclusive Lean Manufacturing Facility for Siemens Energy
Caught On Cam! Blinkit Delivery Man Comes In THAR, Netizens Say ‘ Owner Aaya Hoga Deliver Karne’
Women in Gujarat achieve Atmanirbharta; around 4,150 of 16,000 cooperative societies managed by women in state
Assam Congress Lodges Formal Complaint Against BJP Assam Social Media Post
UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

LATEST NEWS

Cardi B confirms pregnancy, rapper set to welcome first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Deepika Padukone impressed by Alia Bhatt's premiere look, calls her "stunning"
Billy Zane recalls reunion with 'Titanic' costar Leonardo DiCaprio, says he "It's so good to see his work"
Sennheiser Announces Special Offers for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
This Is One Of World’s Richest Families, Owns Rs 4000 Palace, 700 Cars, Much Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Name Is…
Archery Premier League aims to give exposure to archers, foreign coach to be appointed keeping LA2028 Olympics in mind: AAI president
Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore
Natasa Stankovic’s Heartwarming Gesture For Underprivileged Kids Melts Hearts Online, Fans Can’t Stop Sharing The Viral Moment
India-UAE to increase non-oil, non-precious metal trade to $100 billion in next 3 years: Piyush Goyal
Sachin Yadav, India’s Javelin Star, Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships, Once Dreamed Of Another Sport
Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore
Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore
Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore
Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore

QUICK LINKS