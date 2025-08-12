FASTag Now Mandatory for Vehicles Entering Tirumala from August 15

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a major change to its traffic management system aimed at ensuring better safety, avoiding overcrowding, and providing transparent services to pilgrims. Starting August 15, vehicles without a FASTag will no longer be permitted to enter Tirumala through the Alipiri checkpoint.

The decision comes as part of TTD’s ongoing efforts to streamline the entry process for the lakhs of devotees arriving at the hill shrine every month. Officials stated that the FASTag system will help reduce congestion at the check point, improve monitoring, and facilitate faster clearance of vehicles, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons.

To ensure a smooth transition, the TTD has set up a dedicated FASTag issuance centre at the Alipiri check point in collaboration with ICICI Bank. Pilgrims who do not already have FASTag installed on their vehicles can obtain it on the spot before proceeding uphill. The facility will be operational round-the-clock, enabling devotees to get the service in the shortest possible time.

Authorities have clarified that vehicles without FASTag will be allowed to proceed towards Tirumala only after obtaining the tag at the issuance centre. Pilgrims are therefore advised to install FASTag in advance to avoid delays, particularly on busy days and festival occasions.

TTD officials have appealed to devotees to extend full cooperation in implementing the new policy. “This initiative is designed to enhance the safety and convenience of every devotee visiting Tirumala. With FASTag, we can ensure a smoother traffic flow, quicker checks, and a better pilgrimage experience,” a spokesperson said.

The Alipiri checkpoint serves as the main entry to Tirumala for vehicles, with thousands passing through daily. The introduction of FASTag is expected to not only speed up the verification process but also help maintain better records of vehicle movement for security purposes.

With the new rule taking effect in just a few days, TTD has urged all pilgrims planning to visit Tirumala by road to ensure their vehicles are FASTag-enabled before arriving, thus contributing to a more efficient and orderly pilgrimage.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Sends Best Wishes To Participants Of the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics