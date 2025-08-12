PM Modi Sends Best Wishes To Participants Of the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent his best wishes to participants of the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

He emphasised the Indian legacy in science and technology, innovation and their amalgam with spirituality. “For thousands of years, Indians have been observing the skies and asking big questions. Today, we host one of the world’s highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh. At 4,500 meters above sea level, it is close enough to shake hands with the stars, “He added.

The formal inauguration of the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday. It will be a 10-day competition.

PM Modi said, “It is a joy to connect with more than 300 shining stars from 64 countries. I warmly welcome you to India for the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.”

Giving an account of India’s advancement to space, the prime minister further said, “Our Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune is one of the world’s most sensitive radio telescopes. It is helping us decode the mysteries of pulsars and galaxies. India proudly contributes to global mega-science projects like the Square Kilometre Array, and LIGO India made history. We were the first to successfully land near the moon’s south pole. We have also set our sights on the sun with Aditya-L1 solar observatory.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the moment when, last month, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla completed his historic mission to the International Space Station and said it was a proud moment for all Indians and an inspiration for young explorers like all of you.

We believe that the sky is not the limit, it is just the beginning

India is deeply committed to nurturing scientific curiosity and empowering young minds, the PM said, adding that over 10 million students are understanding STEM concepts through hands-on experimentation in Atal Tinkering Labs, a centre of learning and innovation, and to make access to knowledge more democratic, we have launched ‘One Nation One Subscription’ scheme which provides access to reputed international journals free of cost to millions of students and researchers.

Concluding his message, the prime minister said that India believes in the power of international collaboration. This Olympiad reflects that spirit. I have been told that this Olympiad is the largest so far.

“We believe that the sky is not the limit, it is just the beginning, “PM Modi added.

