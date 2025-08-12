Know About Indian Ports Bill, 2025, Passed By Lok Sabha To Comply With Global Maritime Conventions

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, passed the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, with a voice vote amid the Opposition’s protest over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The bill seeks to replace the Indian Ports Act, 1908. It provides for regulating port operations and management, the levy of fees and tariffs, and environmental safeguards, as per the objective of the bill.

The bill is brought to require compliance with global maritime conventions (MARPOL and Ballast Water).

It recognises the Maritime State Development Council and State Maritime Boards. The State Maritime Boards administer non-major ports.

Salient Features Of the Bill

The Bill mandates compliance with MARPOL (International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships) and the Ballast Water Management Convention. State Maritime Boards: The Bill provides statutory recognition to all State Maritime Boards set up by coastal states. State Maritime Boards will be responsible for the administration and regulation of non-major ports within their respective states. Dispute Resolution Committee: The Bill requires state governments to constitute a Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to adjudicate upon disputes between non-major ports, concessionaires, users, and service providers within the state. Tariffs: The tariff for a major port will be fixed by the Board of Major Port Authority, or the Board of Directors of a port registered as a company. It also adds new obligations with regard to the prevention and containment of pollution, emergency preparedness, and disaster management. The Bill introduces some new offences and makes certain existing offences punishable with imprisonment. Offences that are punishable with imprisonment up to six months, a fine of up to one lakh rupees, or both include.

