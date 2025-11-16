Ferozepur Shocker: RSS Leader’s Son Murdered By Bike-Borne Assailants, BJP Warns Gangsters Accusing CM Bhagwant Mann Of Leaving Punjab Unattended

In a scandalous act of gang warfare, Naveen Arora, a 32-year-old son of a well-known Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, was gunned down by unknown shooters in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Saturday night.

The deceased, who was a retailer and was even connected with the group, was attacked as he was going home from his shop in Mochi Bazaar near Dr Sadhu Chand Chowk. It is claimed that two young men with masks on and riding a motorcycle shot him at close range and then disappeared instantly.

Naveen was taken to a private hospital right away, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead. The cold-blooded nature of the crime, which occurred in a crowded city area, has raised concerns all over the region, resulting in condemnation and calls for quick justice.

Targeted Killing and Community Outrage

This particular incident is being looked at as one that might have been a targeted killing since the victim had the RSS connection thru his family for quite a long time. Naveen Arora was a child of the RSS senior functionary Baldev Raj Arora and his stunning grandfather, Dina Nath Arora, was also a prominent person in the organization.

The police investigation taking place right now considers this as an important factor in its efforts to find out the reason behind the brutal murder. Ultimately, the incident involving gunfire brought the community, in particular the local merchants and RSS members, to the forefront who expressed their discontent by means of protests and even demanded that the perpetrators be captured right away.

As a token of support and protest against what they viewed as a worsening law-and-order situation in Punjab, the city’s marketplaces were, to some extent, shut down.

Police Response and Political Reactions

The high-profile police authorities have corroborated the incident, and they say that multiple groups have been formed in order to catch the two assailants. The police are carefully going through the area’s CCTV footage in order to identify the criminals and the path they took.

SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Bhupinder Singh after meeting the family of the victim told them that the police would very soon arrest the culprits which was the good news for them. In the meantime, the shooting case has made a lot of noise in politics with the opposition parties accusing the government of being incompetent.

Sunil Jakhar, president of Punjab BJP, claimed that the murder was a testimony to the government’s inability to provide security to the people and that the criminals are operating with confidence.

Also Read: RSS Activist Dies By Suicide After BJP Rejects Ticket, Congress Leader Tharoor Says, ‘My Friends In BJP Must See What’s Going Wrong Inside…’