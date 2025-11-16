RSS Activist Dies By Suicide After BJP Rejects Ticket, Congress Leader Tharoor Says, ‘My Friends In BJP Must See What’s Going Wrong Inside…’

Police reported that RSS activist Anand K Thampi of Thrikkannapuram died by suicide on Saturday after he allegedly failed to secure a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections. Officials found him hanging inside a shed on his residential compound in the evening. According to police, he wanted to contest as the BJP candidate from the Thrikkannapuram ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

He became upset when he realised his name did not appear in the party’s candidate list. The incident triggered a detailed inquiry into the events that took place before his death.

Police said Thampi posted on social media that he would contest as an independent candidate. He then sent a WhatsApp message to his friends on Saturday afternoon, making several allegations against RSS and BJP leaders and declaring that he intended to end his life. He wrote that he had informed RSS colleagues about his desire to contest the election.

He alleged that he was denied a ticket because of local leaders linked to a sand-smuggling group. He also claimed that his friends distanced themselves after he announced his independent candidature, which caused him distress before the incident.

Friends Tried to Save Him After Reading His Message

After receiving the WhatsApp message, Thampi’s friends rushed to his residence and found him hanging inside the shed of his house. They took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead by evening.

Local BJP leaders said he never approached them for a ticket and insisted that his death could not be linked to the candidate selection process. They added that they would examine the other allegations mentioned in his message. Police have started gathering statements from his relatives, and a case will be filed based on the information they provide to investigating officers.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he felt shocked after learning about the death and added that party leaders would review the matter. He said the district president informed him that Thampi’s name was not part of the shortlist submitted from the ward level.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders claimed that Thampi approached them for support after the BJP denied him a ticket. They said they met him at his hotel on Friday, after which he decided to join the Shiv Sena and was campaigning on Saturday morning. Police have launched an investigation into the sequence of events.

Shashi Tharoor Seeks Quick Probe Into the Case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to the incident and said the police must conduct a fast and thorough investigation. He added that BJP leaders should also examine what went wrong within the party’s local structure. Tharoor stated that he did not want to politicise the death of a young man and expressed condolences to the family.

He said the incident required proper inquiry, and officials who hold responsibility must perform their duties carefully. The police investigation will now consider all statements, digital records and allegations linked to the reported suicide of the RSS activist.

