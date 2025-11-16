i20 Car Blast Update: Investigation Reveals CCTV Footage Exposing i20 Car In Al-Falah University Campus

Investigators obtained new CCTV footage from Al-Falah University showing that the i20 car used in the Red Fort blast stayed inside the campus until October 30.

Officials seized the footage as part of the ongoing probe into the terror attack. The video dated October 29 shows the vehicle entering the university through the main gate.

The same car, later identified as belonging to Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at the university, exited the campus at 2:41 pm on October 30. The footage now forms a key part of the investigation as agencies track the vehicle’s movements.

Officials Examine University’s Link to Arrested Suspects

The Al-Falah University, established under the Haryana Private Universities Act, has come under close scrutiny after the arrest of three doctors in connection with the Delhi blast and the larger “white-collar terror module.” Agencies are examining how the campus became accessible to individuals linked to suspected extremist networks.

Authorities have increased checks across educational institutions and public areas following the Red Fort blast, which highlighted concerns about urban terror operations.

Teams are now working to verify whether the university had any direct or indirect connection with individuals involved in planning or supporting the attack that struck the national capital.

Cartridges Found Near Blast Site Under Investigation

Delhi Police sources recovered three 9mm cartridges from the Red Fort blast site, including two live rounds and one empty shell. These cartridges are restricted for civilian use and are normally assigned to security agencies or individuals with special authorization.

Investigators have not found any pistol or firearm component at the location, which leaves the origin of the cartridges unclear. Police have checked ammunition records of all officers present at the scene and reported no missing rounds. The probe now includes examining whether the cartridges may have fallen from the i20 car during the explosion or in the moments afterward.

On November 10, central agencies uncovered what they described as a “white-collar terror module” operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Teams seized 2,900 kg of explosive material and arrested eight individuals, including three doctors linked to Al-Falah University. Hours after these arrests, the blast occurred near the Red Fort metro station, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The explosion struck a slow-moving i20 car and caused heavy damage in the area. Investigators are now connecting the findings from the earlier raids with the movement of the i20 car recorded on the university’s CCTV system.

