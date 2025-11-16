Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Investigators have found that Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar Nabi, received Rs 20 lakh through illegal channels before the Delhi blast near Red Fort. Officials say he used the money to buy large amounts of fertilizers in cash from a market in Haryana’s Nuh district. Teams have detained several hawala operators for questioning as they trace the financial route.

The blast on Monday evening injured 20 people and damaged several vehicles parked nearby. The explosion created panic in the area as people rushed to help the injured. The death toll in the incident has now risen to thirteen.

Hours before the Red Fort explosion, security agencies arrested eight people, including three doctors, and seized 2,900 kg of explosives linked to a “white-collar” terror module.

The network reportedly involved members of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind operating across Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials say the arrests helped uncover a wider terror setup that used professionals to hide their activities. The blast near Red Fort took place as teams expanded their searches based on earlier inputs. The seizure of explosives and the arrests pointed to a coordinated effort behind the attack and its planning.

Pulwama-Born Doctor Identified as Key Accused

Born in Pulwama in 1989, Umar Mohammad worked as a doctor at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, which is now under investigation. Agencies have arrested two more former doctors linked to the same college – Muzammil Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed – after finding their alleged involvement in the case.

Searches at the medical college led investigators to recover 360 kg of ammonium nitrate. Officials say the findings suggest that the accused used their positions to gain access to locations and materials without raising suspicion. The probe continues as teams examine links between the college and the wider terror network.