LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Investigators found that Umar Mohammad, the driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, received Rs 20 lakh through illegal financial channels. Officials say he used the money to buy large quantities of fertilizers in cash from Haryana’s Nuh district.

Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 16, 2025 08:28:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Investigators have found that Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar Nabi, received Rs 20 lakh through illegal channels before the Delhi blast near Red Fort. Officials say he used the money to buy large amounts of fertilizers in cash from a market in Haryana’s Nuh district. Teams have detained several hawala operators for questioning as they trace the financial route.

The blast on Monday evening injured 20 people and damaged several vehicles parked nearby. The explosion created panic in the area as people rushed to help the injured. The death toll in the incident has now risen to thirteen.

Hours before the Red Fort explosion, security agencies arrested eight people, including three doctors, and seized 2,900 kg of explosives linked to a “white-collar” terror module.

The network reportedly involved members of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind operating across Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. 

Officials say the arrests helped uncover a wider terror setup that used professionals to hide their activities. The blast near Red Fort took place as teams expanded their searches based on earlier inputs. The seizure of explosives and the arrests pointed to a coordinated effort behind the attack and its planning.

Pulwama-Born Doctor Identified as Key Accused

Born in Pulwama in 1989, Umar Mohammad worked as a doctor at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, which is now under investigation. Agencies have arrested two more former doctors linked to the same college – Muzammil Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed – after finding their alleged involvement in the case.

 Searches at the medical college led investigators to recover 360 kg of ammonium nitrate. Officials say the findings suggest that the accused used their positions to gain access to locations and materials without raising suspicion. The probe continues as teams examine links between the college and the wider terror network.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 8:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hawala-networki20 car blastRed Fort blast

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Knocks Supreme Court Doors After President Withholds NEET Exemption Bill

NDA Meeting Monday, Nitish Kumar To Be Elected Leader Again After Bihar Elections Result

Maharashtra Shocker: 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies After Forced To Do 100 Sit Ups

‘Go And Ask Tejashwi Yadav First Why…’ Rohini Acharya’s First Statement Following Her Exit After Bihar Elections

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Is ‘Dead Drop’? The Secret Email Technique Suspects Used To Communicate

LATEST NEWS

Putin Initiates Call With Netanyahu Amid US Push For Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Budgam Road Accident: Tata Sumo Collides With Dumper Truck, 4 Killed And 5 Injured

UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Secret Aide ‘NH’ Managing Trump Amid Epstein Files Pressure

Tear Gas Fills Mexico City Streets As Gen Z Protesters Clash With Police Near National Palace

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend? Tennis Star Breaks Silence at ATP Finals

‘Sara Se Kab Shaadi?’ Fan’s Comment Leaves Shubman Gill’s Father Puzzled During India vs South Africa Test

SS Rajamouli Unveils ‘Varanasi’, A Mythology Rich Time Travel Adventure, Check The Cast And Plot

China Furious Over Japan PM’s Taiwan Policy, Summons Ambassador, Issues Travel Advisory

Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast
Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast
Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast
Red Fort Blast Update: i20 Car Driver Umar Nabi Received Rs 20 Lakh Illegally Ahead The Blast

QUICK LINKS