Home > India > Indian Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Ratangarh, Two Reported Dead

Indian Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Ratangarh, Two Reported Dead

An Army aircraft reportedly crashed in Bhanuda village of Ratangarh, located in Rajasthan's Churu district. Following the initial reports of the crash, panic spread through the local police department.

Pic credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 14:03:53 IST

An Army aircraft reportedly crashed in Bhanuda village of Ratangarh, located in Rajasthan’s Churu district. Following the initial reports of the crash, panic spread through the local police department.

Pilot Found Dead Near Wreckage

According to preliminary information, the crashed aircraft belonged to the Indian Army. Authorities recovered the body of a pilot near the debris, found in a completely charred and damaged state. Identification of the deceased pilot is currently underway by Army personnel and local officials.

District Authorities and Army Teams Reach Site

The incident sent shockwaves across the region. Churu District Collector Abhishek Surana and senior police officers immediately left for the crash site. An Army rescue team is also en route to secure the area and initiate a detailed investigation. Officials are expected to cordon off the location and begin technical assessment of the wreckage.

