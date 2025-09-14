"Filled with immense enthusiasm and affection": PM Narendra Modi shares visuals from "productive" Assam visit

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared visuals of his “productive” two-day Assam visit on ‘X’.

The Prime Minister mentioned that his visit was full of enthusiasm and affection.

“Sharing highlights from a productive Assam visit, which was filled with immense enthusiasm and affection,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday laid the foundation stones for three major health and infrastructure projects in Mangaldoi, Darrang district, with an investment of Rs 6,300 crore.

These projects include the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital at a cost of Rs 570 crore, the Guwahati Ring Road with an investment of Rs 4,530 crore and the construction of the Kuruwa-Narengi connecting bridge over the Brahmaputra at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

To be identified as the 24th Medical College of Assam, the Darrang Medical College will admit 100 students each year into the MBBS programme. The medical college will have the facility for the GNM School and the BSc.

Nursing College has an annual intake capacity of 40 and 60 students, respectively. Once completed, the medical college and hospital will address the long-standing need for healthcare services and medical education in the district and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the 121.43 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project has been divided into three main sections. The first section, about 55 km long, will stretch from Baihata Chariali to Sonapur via Kuruwa and Chandrapur. This part will include a four-lane road along with several six-lane bridges, including the 2.9 KM Kuruwa-Narengi bridge over the Brahmaputra, as well as five other bridges, three flyovers, and three road over-bridges.

The second section will witness the upgradation of the existing four-lane road into a six-lane road from the Jayanagar underpass on National Highway 27 to Jorabat. This stretch will also feature two flyovers.

The third section will upgrade the four- and six-lane road of National Highway 27 from Baihata to Sonapur. The Guwahati Ring Road will serve as an alternative route around the city, ensuring smooth movement of vehicles, including trucks travelling from West Bengal, Bihar, and other regions, through the East-West Corridor on National Highway 27.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an architect of a New India, has helped build a developed Assam. He said that the three projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Darrang today will open a new horizon for the state’s development.

He said that the construction of the Darrang Medical College will be completed within three years, and it will meet a long-standing need of the people.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped immensely in transforming Guwahati into the gateway to the entire Southeast Asia.

He said that the much-awaited Guwahati Ring Road project will connect the city with Darrang and Morigaon districts, taking the region’s development to new heights. He further stated that the Guwahati Ring Road and the Kuruwa-Narengi bridge will strengthen the region’s economy and serve as a driving force for creating new satellite towns.

The Chief Minister stated that today, the Prime Minister has announced projects worth Rs 18,000 crore for Assam in Darrang and Golaghat districts. He observed that no previous government had ever gifted Assam such large-scale projects all at once.

On behalf of the people of the state, Sarma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister.

He said that the Prime Minister has taken the initiative to move Assam forward with numerous schemes, including the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, the Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad, and the large power generation plant at Chapar in Dhubri district. He further mentioned that very soon, the road from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur will also be converted into a four-lane highway.

The Chief Minister said that Assam today embraces new hope, accepts the challenges of a new era, and moves forward to build a New Assam.

He said that the way the Prime Minister honoured Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Saturday touched the hearts of every Assamese.

The Chief Minister Sarma said that a few days ago, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam.

He added that several other important projects are also under consideration by the Government of India. He observed that once these projects become a reality, Assam will emerge as a developed state.

The CM said that after the politics of terrorism and violence, an environment of growth and development has now been created in Assam. Stating that Assam is today moving toward a new horizon in an agitation-free atmosphere, the Chief Minister said that the people’s support to the government over the past five years has made it possible for everybody to dream of a New Assam. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.