Five Days After Hemant Soren’s Oath, Jharkhand Awaits Cabinet Expansion

Hemant Soren, who took his oath as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister on November 28, remains the sole minister in the state government five days later. Despite the decisive victory of the grand alliance in the recent assembly elections, the much-anticipated cabinet expansion is yet to occur.

Political insiders suggest the delay is due to the complexities of power-sharing among three major alliance partners, each with varying seat tallies and ministerial expectations.

Alliance Victory and Seat-Share Challenges in Jharkhand

The grand alliance, comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), secured a sweeping victory, capturing 56 of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly. However, the distribution of ministerial berths, limited to 12 members including the Chief Minister, has proven to be a thorny issue.

In the last government, ministerial posts were allocated based on a formula where one ministerial position was granted for every four assembly seats won. By this method:

The Congress, with 16 seats, received four cabinet berths.

The JMM, with 30 seats, claimed seven berths, including the Chief Minister’s position.

The RJD, which won one seat, secured a single ministerial berth.

This time, the dynamics have shifted. The JMM has increased its tally to 34 seats, while the Congress holds steady at 16. Meanwhile, the RJD has expanded its representation, winning four seats, up from one in the previous assembly.

New Formula Sparks Adjustments

Reports suggest that the JMM may push for a revised formula requiring five seats for a single ministerial berth. If this change is adopted:

The JMM could demand a greater share of cabinet posts.

The Congress might see its representation shrink, despite maintaining its seat count.

The RJD, emboldened by its improved performance, is expected to press for more than one ministerial position.

Reactions from Political Leaders

Amid growing anticipation and media scrutiny, Congress MLA Pratima Das downplayed the delay, stating:

“Everything is fine. The government has been formed. Now the cabinet will be expanded. This happens everywhere. There is no problem in the alliance.”

However, the BJP, now in opposition, wasted no time in criticizing the delay. Pointing to internal disagreements, the BJP accused the alliance partners of a power struggle over ministerial posts, drawing comparisons to the opposition’s handling of similar issues in other states.

A New-Look Cabinet Expected in Jharkhand

This year’s cabinet is expected to differ significantly from the previous term. Four ministers from the outgoing government lost their re-election bids, making way for fresh faces. Alliance insiders also hint at the possibility of greater diversity and inclusivity in cabinet appointments to reflect the coalition’s broader mandate.

Opposition Attacks in Jharkhand and Alliance Resilience

The BJP, still smarting from its electoral loss, has used the delay to attack the alliance’s cohesiveness. Critics suggest the alliance partners are prioritizing internal negotiations over governance.

Despite this, members of the grand alliance remain outwardly optimistic. Leaders from all three parties have dismissed speculation of serious rifts, emphasizing their commitment to delivering on electoral promises.

With expectations mounting, Chief Minister Soren faces the challenge of finalizing a cabinet that satisfies all alliance partners while maintaining governance stability. The coming days will likely see intense behind-the-scenes discussions as the grand alliance seeks to balance political aspirations with public expectations.