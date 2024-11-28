Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM: Who Attended His Oath Ceremony, Who Didn’t?

Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th CM, marking his fourth term. The ceremony saw key leaders of the INDIA alliance in attendance, but notable absentees like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Omar Abdullah raised political questions.

Hemant Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony held at Morhabadi Ground, Ranchi. Administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Santosh Gangwar, Soren made history as the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand to serve a second consecutive term.

The swearing-in event witnessed a strong show of support from top leaders of the INDIA bloc. The event saw the presence of prominent guests such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Other leaders also attended, including Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Congress leader Tariq Anwar.

However, the ceremony was noticeably missing some key leaders like NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Historic Fourth Term Of Hemant Soren

This is Soren’s fourth term as Chief Minister, which is a testament to his leadership within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and his enduring popularity. Soren won the Barhait constituency by defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom with a margin of 39,791 votes in the recent assembly elections.

The JMM-led alliance has won a decisive victory in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, clinching 56 seats, while the BJP-led NDA could manage only 24.

Tribute To Jharkhand’s Legacy

Before the function, Soren went to his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district to pay homage to his grandfather Sobaran Soren on his martyrdom day. He was accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren who garlanded his grandfather’s statue at Lukaiyatand and reflected upon the state’s historical struggles against exploitation.

This term has made Soren the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand since the formation of the state in 2000. His political career is, therefore, a continuation of that by Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda, and his father, Shibu Soren, each of whom played an important role in the formation of governance structures in the state.

ALSO READ | Do You Know Donald Trump Helped ISKCON Hold Their New York Rath Yatra In 1976