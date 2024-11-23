How Mamata Banerjee Bounced Back In West Bengal By-Polls Amid RG Kar Rape Case Challenges

November 23, has been a gigantic victory for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in West Bengal's by-poll, winning all six seats.

November 23, has been a gigantic victory for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in West Bengal’s by-poll, winning all six seats. This is a clear indication of reinforcing dominance in her state. This by-poll result has been an indication to BJP, hinting on Mamata Banerjee’s hold in the state two years ahead of the state election

Mamata Banerjee’s Celebration of Victory

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee celebrated the win by thanking the people of Bengal, posting, “I congratulate Maa Mati Manush. Joy Bangla,” on her social media handle. The party’s impressive performance included crossing a 1 lakh-vote margin in two constituencies, Sitai and Haroa, and reclaiming the Madarihat seat from the BJP, which had previously won it in the 2016 and 2021 elections.

Seat-Wise Results and Margin Highlights

Sitai: TMC candidate Sangita Roy triumphed with a landslide margin of 1,30,156 votes, a staggering improvement from the 10,112-vote lead in 2021. Madarihat: TMC’s Jayprakash Toppo reclaimed the seat from the BJP, winning by 30,309 votes. In 2021, the BJP had held the seat with a margin of 29,685 votes. Naihati: Sanat Dey of the TMC widened his victory margin to 49,193 votes, up from 18,855 in 2021. Haroa: Rabiul Islam delivered a remarkable win with a margin of 1,31,388 votes, a sharp increase from 80,978 votes two years ago. Taldangra: TMC’s Falguni Singhababu secured victory by 33,456 votes, almost tripling the margin of 12,377 in 2021. Medinipur: Sujoy Hazra emerged victorious with a margin of 33,190 votes, improving upon the previous lead of 24,397 votes.

RG Kar Rape Case Has No Impact On Mamata Banerjee’s Career

No dent to her image despite BJP’s campaign over the RG Kar incident.

Despite nationwide protests over the horrifying rape and murder of a junior trainee woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, opposition parties leveled numerous allegations against Mamata Banerjee and her administration.

Thousands of junior doctors held protest marches against Mamata Banerjee, but the bypoll results clearly indicate that the people of West Bengal continue to trust her governance. This is evident as she led the Trinamool Congress to victory in all six bypoll seats.

