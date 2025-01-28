At least five people were killed and over 40 injured when a wooden structure collapsed at a Jain community event in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

A tragic accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Tuesday when a wooden structure collapsed during a Jain community event, resulting in the loss of at least five lives and leaving over 40 people injured. The incident occurred during a religious gathering, sending shockwaves through the local community.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal provided the official details of the accident, confirming that five individuals had been killed, while around 40 others sustained injuries. Of those injured, 20 were treated on the spot and discharged after receiving first aid. The remaining injured individuals are still undergoing medical treatment, with their conditions being monitored.

“The collapse of the wooden structure during the Jain community event has led to the tragic deaths of five people,” Asmita Lal stated. “The injured were promptly taken to the hospital, where 20 people have already been sent home after receiving necessary treatment. The rest are still receiving medical care,” she added.

Authorities, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional SP, swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Emergency services were deployed, and the injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for medical care. The tragedy has sent a wave of grief across the region as families and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones.

Local officials have promised to continue their investigation into the cause of the collapse, and more details are awaited regarding the event. The community and authorities are focused on providing support to those affected by this devastating incident.

As the region comes to terms with the loss, the tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures during large public events.

