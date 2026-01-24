Five Minor Muslim Girls Booked in Moradabad for Allegedly Forcing 16-Year-Old Hindu Classmate to Wear Burqa, Conversion to Islam | Watch Video

Five minor girls were booked by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad after allegations surfaced that they forced their 16-year-old classmate to wear a burqa and pressured her to convert to Islam.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by the girl’s brother, Daksh Chaudhary, at the Bilari Police Station in Moradabad, who alleged that five girls aged between 15 and 17 were pressuring his sister to convert to another religion.

Viral Video Shows Minor Girls in Burqa Incident

A video related to the incident has also surfaced on social media and gone viral, showing the five accused girls standing in a narrow alley. In the clip, the Hindu girl is seen wearing a burqa, while the others appear to be adjusting it over her clothes.

FIR Filed Against 5 Muslim Students in Moradabad For Allegedly Forcing Hindu Girl To Wear Burqa







Reports suggest that all the girls attended the same tuition classes and were on their way to a restaurant when the burqa was allegedly used to prevent the girl’s brother from recognising her.

Police Register FIR

According to reports, a police officer said that, “The accused girls and the Hindu girl are friends. All are believed to be minors. That afternoon, they were on their way to a restaurant which crosses the victim’s brother’s shop. They didn’t want him to know about it. Fearful of getting caught, the Hindu girl may have worn her friends’ burqa.”

Police have initiated an investigation and are collecting evidence, but the girls cannot be taken into custody at this stage as they are minors. An FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

If convicted, those involved—particularly in cases involving minors—could face rigorous imprisonment ranging from five to 14 years.