Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction

Srinagar, Sept 5: Flood waters from South Kashmir are now rapidly flowing towards Central Kashmir, raising serious concerns of inundation in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas. Several low-lying localities on the outskirts of Srinagar have already reported water entering residential zones, prompting fears of a worsening situation.

The situation stems from heavy rainfall over the past few days that has caused rivers and streams in South Kashmir particularly in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian to overflow. Thousands of families in these districts have been evacuated, with reports of submerged homes, damaged apple orchards, and blocked roads. Flash floods have washed away several small bridges and disrupted communication in many areas.

Locals from newly affected zones near Srinagar say they were caught off guard. “We are helpless. No warning was issued for our area. The water entered suddenly, and we had to leave everything behind. The Omar Abdullah-led administration has completely failed to protect us,” said one of the residents, as he waded through knee-deep water.

“Everything is gone. Our houses, belongings, and crops it’s all underwater. We somehow managed to escape, but our hope now lies only with the Central Government,” another affected resident added.

Rescue teams from the Army, SDRF, and NDRF continue to assist in evacuation and relief work, especially in South Kashmir where the situation remains grim. The Indian Army’s 50 RR has launched multiple operations to save those stranded, using boats and other equipment in remote flood-hit zones.

Meanwhile, authorities in Srinagar are on high alert, monitoring water levels in Jhelum and its tributaries. Emergency control rooms have been activated, and efforts are underway to strengthen embankments near vulnerable areas.

The public is advised to stay indoors, avoid water bodies, and follow official updates as more rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

