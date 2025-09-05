LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction

Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction

Floodwaters from South Kashmir are rapidly moving towards Srinagar, causing evacuations and damage. Rescue teams are active, authorities are on alert, and residents are urged to stay safe amid ongoing rain.

Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar (Pic: Feroz Wani)
Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar (Pic: Feroz Wani)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 5, 2025 09:49:44 IST

Srinagar, Sept 5: Flood waters from South Kashmir are now rapidly flowing towards Central Kashmir, raising serious concerns of inundation in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas. Several low-lying localities on the outskirts of Srinagar have already reported water entering residential zones, prompting fears of a worsening situation.

The situation stems from heavy rainfall over the past few days that has caused rivers and streams in South Kashmir  particularly in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian to overflow. Thousands of families in these districts have been evacuated, with reports of submerged homes, damaged apple orchards, and blocked roads. Flash floods have washed away several small bridges and disrupted communication in many areas.

Locals from newly affected zones near Srinagar say they were caught off guard. “We are helpless. No warning was issued for our area. The water entered suddenly, and we had to leave everything behind. The Omar Abdullah-led administration has completely failed to protect us,” said one of the residents, as he waded through knee-deep water.

“Everything is gone. Our houses, belongings, and crops it’s all underwater. We somehow managed to escape, but our hope now lies only with the Central Government,” another affected resident added.

Rescue teams from the Army, SDRF, and NDRF continue to assist in evacuation and relief work, especially in South Kashmir where the situation remains grim. The Indian Army’s 50 RR has launched multiple operations to save those stranded, using boats and other equipment in remote flood-hit zones.

Meanwhile, authorities in Srinagar are on high alert, monitoring water levels in Jhelum and its tributaries. Emergency control rooms have been activated, and efforts are underway to strengthen embankments near vulnerable areas.

The public is advised to stay indoors, avoid water bodies, and follow official updates as more rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Luxury Car FANS Attention! Is the New 40% GST Your Wallet’s Best Frenemy? Luxury Cars, GST, and You Explained

Tags: floodhome-hero-pos-10india newskashmirsrinagar

RELATED News

Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
No Warning, No Rescue: Srinagar’s Taigan Submerged In Floodwaters
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction
Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction
Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction
Flood Waters From South Kashmir Threaten Srinagar; Locals Slam Administration’s Inaction

QUICK LINKS