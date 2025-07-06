Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > India > ‘Follow The Path Shown By Hazrat Imam Hussain’: Rahul Gandhi On Muharram

‘Follow The Path Shown By Hazrat Imam Hussain’: Rahul Gandhi On Muharram

DCP Lucknow West Vishwajeet Srivastava said, “During Muharram, Lucknow's western zone, also called Old Lucknow, remains highly sensitive. There is always a zonal sector system 24/7 here.” He explained that security arrangements follow a three-layered setup one with the procession, another managing the route, and a third positioned at critical points.

Rahul Gandhi On Muharram

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 16:06:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

On the 10th day of Muharram being observed as Ashura today, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, appealed to follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain, leading toward humanity, peace, and unity.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared, “On this day of Muharram, we should resolve to follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain, which, through struggle, sacrifice, and dedication, leads us toward humanity, peace, and unity.”



Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, 7-8 crore Shia

Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias.
With Muharram processions and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra taking place across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal, Lucknow and Moradabad, the state administration has stepped up security measures to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

A large number of people participated in the Muharram processions in various parts of the state. In view of the Kanwar Yatra happening at the same time, police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, with drones and CCTV cameras monitoring the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal District Magistrate Dr Rajender Pensiya said, “We have held various peace committee meetings at the village, neighbourhood, and district levels. In these discussions, people from all sides were invited. All communities were called, and their issues related to electricity, water, and other problems were addressed… Clear instructions have been given to inform us if any issues arise.”

He added, “We have appointed magistrates at every location, accompanied by police officers. Any procession, whether for Kanwar Yatra or Muharram, will be conducted in a box format, with our officers stationed on all four sides. Continuous monitoring is also being carried out through drones. Currently, we have over 13,000 CCTV cameras integrated. All necessary arrangements are in place, and action is underway to ban more than 900 persons. Section 163 is in effect. We are confident that everything will be conducted peacefully.”
In Lucknow, the police have taken extra precautions in the western zone, also known as Old Lucknow, which is considered highly sensitive during Muharram.

DCP Lucknow West Vishwajeet Srivastava told ANI, “During Muharram, Lucknow’s western zone, also called Old Lucknow, remains highly sensitive. There is always a zonal sector system 24/7 here. Separate arrangements are made for the processions held in this area.”
He explained that security during processions is arranged in three layers. “The first moves with the procession in a box formation, the second handles route arrangements, and the third is stationed at key locations of the procession. CCTV cameras have been installed at 82 locations. Volunteers from the Civil Defence Organisation are also present. Three types of drones have been deployed. Our social media team is fully active, and we are in constant communication with religious leaders,” Srivastava added.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI.) 

Must Read: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Plants Over 1000 Plant Saplings Amid His Jungle Safari In Corbett National Park

Tags: Muharramrahul gandhi
Advertisement

More News

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations
SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership
“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow
Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations
Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test
India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston
Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre
Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star
Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance
Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?