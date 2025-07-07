LIVE TV
Former CJI Justice Chandrachud Responds To SC Letter On Bungalow Vacation

Former CJI DY Chandrachud clarified there’s been no delay in vacating his Delhi bungalow, citing ongoing PWD renovations and his daughters' special needs. He plans to vacate in 2–3 weeks and has requested an extension until June, including a rental stay option. Justice Sanjiv Khanna had allowed him to stay till April.

Former CJI DY Chandrachud says no delay in vacating his official bungalow, citing renovation work and his daughters’ special care needs. Plans to move within two to three weeks.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 19:59:45 IST

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud has responded to the letter sent by the Supreme Court administration regarding vacating his official bungalow.

He stated that there has been no delay on his part in vacating the bungalow. He mentioned that official government bungalows are often allotted to former CJIs and former judges for a few more months or even years.

Justice Chandrachud said the official government bungalow located at 5, Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi will be vacated within the next two to three weeks.

He added that the residence he is planning to shift to is undergoing renovation by the Public Works Department (PWD).

He also mentioned that both his daughters are special care children, and therefore the family needs a house suited to their needs. Finding such a suitable home has been challenging.

He further said, “We have packed our belongings, our furniture has been packed except for daily-use items.”

Justice Chandrachud also mentioned that Justice Sanjiv Khanna had permitted him to stay in the bungalow until April.

He said he had requested to stay until June due to the special needs of his daughters. He had also requested the government to allow him to retain the house on a rental basis.

Tags: Former CJI DY Chandrachud

