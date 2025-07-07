Former CJI Justice Chandrachud Responds To SC Letter On Bungalow Vacation

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud has responded to the letter sent by the Supreme Court administration regarding vacating his official bungalow.

He stated that there has been no delay on his part in vacating the bungalow. He mentioned that official government bungalows are often allotted to former CJIs and former judges for a few more months or even years.

Justice Chandrachud said the official government bungalow located at 5, Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi will be vacated within the next two to three weeks.

He added that the residence he is planning to shift to is undergoing renovation by the Public Works Department (PWD).

He also mentioned that both his daughters are special care children, and therefore the family needs a house suited to their needs. Finding such a suitable home has been challenging.

He further said, “We have packed our belongings, our furniture has been packed except for daily-use items.”

Justice Chandrachud also mentioned that Justice Sanjiv Khanna had permitted him to stay in the bungalow until April.

He said he had requested to stay until June due to the special needs of his daughters. He had also requested the government to allow him to retain the house on a rental basis.

