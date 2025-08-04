Home > India > Four Including Wife And Daughter Arrested For Murder Of Dibrugarh Businessman

In Dibrugarh's Barbaruah area, police arrested a woman and her teenage daughter for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of 52-year-old businessman Uttam Gogoi. The police also arrested two others involved—21-year-old Dipjyoti Buragohain and a 17-year-old boy.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 4, 2025 10:15:33 IST

In a shocking event, a local businessman was allegedly killed in a plot organised by his own wife and teenage daughter in the Barbaruah area of Dibrugarh. The police arrested the mother-daughter duo along with two others, a 21-year-old named Dipjyoti Buragohain and a 17-year-old boy, on Sunday morning eight days after the crime.

The victim, Uttam Gogoi (52), lived in Lahon Gaon, Barbaruah, and was found dead in his home on July 25. What looked like a robbery turned out to be a planned murder involving his closest family.

Police say that Gogoi’s wife and their 16-year-old daughter, who is in Class 9, were involved in planning the murder. Disturbingly, the teen was allegedly in a relationship with Dipjyoti Buragohain, one of the accused. The mother and daughter reportedly paid Buragohain and his minor accomplice a large sum of money and gave them gold jewelry to carry out the murder. The police recovered the gold jewelry after making the arrests.

“They tried to make it look like a robbery to confuse the police, but their stories didn’t match up, and forensic evidence showed their involvement,” said Dibrugarh SSP Rakesh Reddy.

The case shocked the calm neighbourhood of Lahon Gaon, where Uttam Gogoi was well-respected. The arrests led to protests in Barbaruah, with locals demanding strict punishment for those involved.

SSP Rakesh Reddy, who is overseeing the investigation, said that the police are investigating to find out the motive of the murder.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are questioning the suspects to get to the bottom of this. Once it’s finished, we will know the motive behind the crime,” Reddy said.

Tags: Assam MurderWife Kills Husband

