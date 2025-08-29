LIVE TV
Home > India > From Gayatri Mantra To Folk Songs: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan

From Gayatri Mantra To Folk Songs: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a spiritual welcome in Tokyo on Friday as the Japanese community greeted him with the Gayatri Mantra. During his two-day visit, Japan is expected to announce a 10 trillion yen investment target for India, with both nations focusing on cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and economic security. After Japan, PM Modi will travel to China to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan, Pic Credit: X
PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Japan, Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 29, 2025 10:02:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a spiritual welcome in Tokyo on Friday as members of the Japanese community greeted him with the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic chants. At Haneda Airport, Japanese artists performed cultural programmes, while the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers to welcome the Prime Minister. The event reflected the cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations.

PM Modi interacted with members of the community before leaving for his scheduled meetings. His arrival in Japan marked the beginning of a two-day visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

PM Modi’s Focus on Civilisational Bonds

Before leaving for Japan, Prime Minister Modi said that the visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen the civilisational bonds between India and Japan. He described the trip as an occasion to deepen economic and cultural cooperation. According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the Japanese government will likely announce a 10 trillion yen (USD 68 billion) investment target for India during the two-day visit.

The announcement is expected to encourage further investment and collaboration. Both leaders will also hold a joint press conference to present their shared vision for cooperation across multiple sectors.

Key Areas of India-Japan Cooperation

During the summit, PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are expected to agree on a framework for economic security cooperation. The two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. The visit will also highlight cultural linkages and the shared strategic vision between India and Japan. PM Modi will travel to Sendai to visit a semiconductor factory, underlining the importance of technological cooperation. Both sides view this partnership as essential for driving innovation, trade, and long-term economic security in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi to Visit China for SCO Summit

After concluding his Japan visit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. He will take part in bilateral and multilateral discussions with world leaders. Ahead of his departure, the Prime Minister said that his visit to Japan and China would deepen strategic and global partnerships. “Over the next few days, will be in Japan and China to attend various bilateral and multilateral programmes. In Japan, will take part in the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit and hold talks with PM Shigeru Ishiba,” PM Modi posted on X.

Tags: Gayatri Mantra PM Modi in Japan

