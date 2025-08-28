LIVE TV
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Lord Ganesha is Worshipped Globally with Different Names to Attract Wealth

India is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with full excitement and devotion. But did you know, India is not the only country to celebrate this auspicious festival. In countries like Thailand, Nepal, and Japan, Lord Ganesha is worshipped under different names and with unique traditions. They have their own rituals to attract wealth, prosperity, and good luck. Let’s explore how Lord Ganesha is worshiped in different countries around the world.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 28, 2025 15:39:11 IST

India is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with full excitement and devotion. But did you know, India is not the only country to celebrate this auspicious festival. In countries like Thailand, Nepal, and Japan, Lord Ganesha is worshipped under different names and with unique traditions. They have their own rituals to attract wealth, prosperity, and good luck. Let’s explore how Lord Ganesha is worshiped in different countries around the world. 

Tibet 

In Tibet, Lord Ganesha is known as Maha Rakta Ganapati, which means the Great Red Lord of Ganas.  It is said that Indian Buddhist monks propagated Ganesha in the 11th century. Lord Ganesh is considered a remover of obstacles. In Tibetan Buddhism, they worship Lord Ganesha through Tantric rituals, chants, and offerings, which is different from the Hindu-style puja. 

Nepal 

In Nepal, Lord Ganesha is known as Binayak or Ganapati, and is worshipped immensely by both Hindus and Buddhists. Kathmandu Valley is home to many ancient temples dedicated to him, such as Ashok Binayak, Jal Binayak, Chandra Binayak, and Surya Binayak. Devotees go to the Four Binayaks to offer prayers for success and wealth. Here, Lord Ganesha is considered the Siddha Gita and Sankatmochan. In Nepal, devotees worship Ganesha with flowers, rice, vermillion (sindoor), sweets like laddus, and incense sticks.

Sri Lanka 

In Sri Lanka, Lord Ganesha is popularly known as Pillaiyar. He is one of the most worshipped deities. Sri Lanka has multiple temples dedicated to him, including Pillaiyar Kovil in Colombo and Nallur Kandaswamy Temple in Jaffna. Some Sri Lankan Buddhists offer prayers to Lord Ganesh in their own traditions. 

Japan 

In Japan, Lord Ganesha is known as Kangiten. Here, he is worshipped to remove obstacles and to bring wealth and prosperity. Devotees in Japan worship Lord Ganesha more in private with rituals performed by monks. 

Indonesia 

In Thailand, Lord Ganesha is known as Phra Phikanet. People here consider Lord Ganesha as the god of success. Like India, Lord Ganesha is worshiped first here on new business or marriage occasions. 

