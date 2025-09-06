LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 08:40:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude on Saturday with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water, as today marks the end of the grand celebration.

‘Ganpati Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife, performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Meanwhile, devotees arrived in large numbers to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idols, has been a central part of the city’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for decades. Hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, the pandal draws lakhs of devotees each year.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has made all necessary preparations for Ganpati Visarjan, including the installation of CCTVs, public address systems, the deployment of lifeguards, and the barricading of 65 natural spots and 205 ponds.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, “Immersion of around 6500 Ganpatis of community mandals and over 1.5 lakh house Ganpatis will be done tomorrow. The Mumbai Police has made all necessary preparations, including the installation of CCTVs, public address systems, the deployment of lifeguards, and the barricading of 65 natural spots and 205 ponds.”

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have deployed women police, both in uniform and plain clothes, for women’s safety. The authorities will use AI for crowd monitoring.

He said, “Police deployment will include 10 additional commissioner-rank officers, 40 DCP-rank officers, 3000 inspector-rank officers and 15,000 constables. 14 companies of SRPF, 4 companies of CAPF, and 3 teams for riot control, QRT, BDDS etc also deployed. For surveillance, there are 10,000 CCTV cameras across Mumbai. Keeping women’s safety in mind, women police, both in uniform and plain clothes, will be deployed on roads and at the immersion sites. We will use AI for crowd monitoring. Police Control Room number 112 is operational for citizens who might need help. We have issued two prohibitory orders – against photography of immersed idols and circulating them on social media and the use of drones in prohibited areas.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: celebrationsGanesh ChaturthiGanpati Visarjanimmersionlalbaugcha-rajapandal

RELATED News

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods
Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court allows Sajjan Kumar's plea, directs media houses to file certified copies of news reports
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

LATEST NEWS

"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan

QUICK LINKS