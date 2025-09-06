Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to conclude today with Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude on Saturday with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water, as today marks the end of the grand celebration.

‘Ganpati Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife, performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Meanwhile, devotees arrived in large numbers to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idols, has been a central part of the city’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for decades. Hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, the pandal draws lakhs of devotees each year.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has made all necessary preparations for Ganpati Visarjan, including the installation of CCTVs, public address systems, the deployment of lifeguards, and the barricading of 65 natural spots and 205 ponds.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, “Immersion of around 6500 Ganpatis of community mandals and over 1.5 lakh house Ganpatis will be done tomorrow. The Mumbai Police has made all necessary preparations, including the installation of CCTVs, public address systems, the deployment of lifeguards, and the barricading of 65 natural spots and 205 ponds.”

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have deployed women police, both in uniform and plain clothes, for women’s safety. The authorities will use AI for crowd monitoring.

He said, “Police deployment will include 10 additional commissioner-rank officers, 40 DCP-rank officers, 3000 inspector-rank officers and 15,000 constables. 14 companies of SRPF, 4 companies of CAPF, and 3 teams for riot control, QRT, BDDS etc also deployed. For surveillance, there are 10,000 CCTV cameras across Mumbai. Keeping women’s safety in mind, women police, both in uniform and plain clothes, will be deployed on roads and at the immersion sites. We will use AI for crowd monitoring. Police Control Room number 112 is operational for citizens who might need help. We have issued two prohibitory orders – against photography of immersed idols and circulating them on social media and the use of drones in prohibited areas.” (ANI)

