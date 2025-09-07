Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await

The grand Ganesh immersion in the twin cities is still in full swing, with authorities confirming that a large number of idols are yet to reach Vinayak Sagar, popularly known as Tank Bund. The city has witnessed an unprecedented flow of devotees since yesterday morning, turning the entire stretch from Khairatabad to Necklace Road into a vibrant corridor of music, colour, and devotion.

Massive Immersion Drive

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), more than 2,18,000 Ganesh idols of varying sizes have already been immersed across different lakes and designated tanks. Processions from residential colonies, gated communities, and massive pandals continue to converge on Tank Bund, accompanied by traditional drums, bhajans, and chants of “Ganapati Bappa Moriya.”

Thousands of Idols Await Immersion Officials estimate that around 20,000 idols are still waiting to be immersed. Continuous streams of vehicles, cranes, and manpower are being deployed to handle the heavy turnout. To avoid congestion and ensure safety, the GHMC has stationed additional cranes and set up special barricades at key immersion points.

Vehicular movement on Tank Bund and adjoining roads has been suspended until late tonight. Traffic police have issued diversions around Necklace Road, Lower Tank Bund, Liberty, and Basheerbagh to ease congestion and facilitate the smooth movement of processions.

Authorities expect the immersion process to be completed by tonight, with teams working round-the-clock. Devotees in thousands continue to throng the ghats, bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha with prayers for prosperity and an invitation to return next year.

