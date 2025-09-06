Ganesh Visarjan Travel Advisory: Traffic Advisory Issued, Avoid These Routes Today

The Ganesh puja has come to an end and today comes the visarjan day (immersion of Ganesh idol). Hence, mass people is expected to copmes down the streets to join one of the largest gathering in India.

Officials said Anant Chaturdashi attracts lakhs of devotees who gather to witness the immersion processions of Lord Ganesha idols across the city.

The police highlighted that the massive crowd results in heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement. To avoid congestion, restrictions and diversions have been planned in several areas of Mumbai.

The traffic police also posted guidelines on X, providing route details from South Mumbai to the eastern and central suburbs.

Key Routes Closed in South Mumbai

Traffic police announced that vehicles will not be allowed between Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk (Prarthana Samaj Junction) and Vinoli Junction. Authorities diverted traffic through Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Balaram Road, Rusi Mehta Junction, Tardeo Circle, and Nana Chowk to ensure smoother movement.

Officials also restricted vehicles from Navjeevan Junction to Kailashwasi Gajanan Vartak Chowk (M Powell Junction). Alternate routes have been created through Patthe Bapurao Road, Javji Dadaji Marg, JSS Road, and Opera House Junction.

The police advised commuters traveling between northern and southern Mumbai to use the Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road for faster access.

Restrictions Near Colaba and Surrounding Areas

Officials prohibited traffic between Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk (Badhwar Park Junction) and Sayyed Mohammed Jamadar Chowk (Indu Clinic Junction) in both directions. Similarly, vehicles cannot move between Zhulelal Mandir Junction (Pandey Lane Junction) and Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk (Dhanpal Naka).

Additional restrictions are enforced on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg under the Colaba Traffic Division. Authorities also stopped traffic on Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg from Volga Chowk to Kamal Morarka Chowk.

Police said parking will not be allowed on Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Pandey Road, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road to reduce roadside congestion.

Traffic Curbs in Chembur and Suburban Routes

In the Chembur region, authorities barred vehicles on Hemu Kalani Marg between Umarshi Bappa Junction and Basant Park Junction. Officials also restricted Gidwani Marg from Golf Club to ZAMA Chowk (Chembur Naka).

Heavy vehicles cannot move on R.C. Marg between Maravali Church and Chembur Naka Junction in both directions. Traffic police added that northbound traffic on Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road could be diverted from Islam Gymkhana to the Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road if required.

