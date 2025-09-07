Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7(ANI): The Ganga Aarti was performed in the afternoon on Sunday in Haridwar, ahead of the complete lunar eclipse and the beginning of the Sutak period.

Tanmay Vashishtha, General Secretary of Shri Ganga Sabha, said the arrangements were made in line with religious traditions.

“There is a lunar eclipse and as per religious beliefs, the Sutak period begins nine hours before. Keeping this in mind, the doors of the temples have been closed since 12:57 pm, and for this reason, the evening aarti of Maa Ganga was performed before the Sutak period at 12:30 pm. The doors of the temples will open tomorrow and there will be the aarti of Maa Ganga,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, millions of people across the globe are expected to witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, turning the Moon blood red. The celestial event is likely to take place overnight on September 7 and 8, offering a rare and mesmerising spectacle.

A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit Purushottam Gaud, Astrologer, shared that the blood moon will be visible across the country on Sunday.

Revealing that the lunar eclipse will also mark the beginning of the ‘Shraddha Paksha’, a ritual performed to honour the deceased souls of ancestors, Pandit Purushottam Gaud stated that it is a good time for charity.

“This is the biggest eclipse of this year. Today is going to be the last full lunar eclipse of this year. This eclipse will be visible in many countries of the world, including India. It is being considered special from both an astrology and an astronomy point of view. According to the Panchang, the lunar eclipse will start at 9:58 pm. Its middle period will be from 11:41 pm to 1:27 pm. In this way, this eclipse will last for about 3 hours and 28 minutes in total. The ‘Sutak’ period has started from 12:58 pm,” he said.

This is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year. (ANI)

