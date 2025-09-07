LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse

Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse

Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 21:37:07 IST

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7(ANI): The Ganga Aarti was performed in the afternoon on Sunday in Haridwar, ahead of the complete lunar eclipse and the beginning of the Sutak period.

Tanmay Vashishtha, General Secretary of Shri Ganga Sabha, said the arrangements were made in line with religious traditions.

“There is a lunar eclipse and as per religious beliefs, the Sutak period begins nine hours before. Keeping this in mind, the doors of the temples have been closed since 12:57 pm, and for this reason, the evening aarti of Maa Ganga was performed before the Sutak period at 12:30 pm. The doors of the temples will open tomorrow and there will be the aarti of Maa Ganga,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, millions of people across the globe are expected to witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, turning the Moon blood red. The celestial event is likely to take place overnight on September 7 and 8, offering a rare and mesmerising spectacle.

A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit Purushottam Gaud, Astrologer, shared that the blood moon will be visible across the country on Sunday.

Revealing that the lunar eclipse will also mark the beginning of the ‘Shraddha Paksha’, a ritual performed to honour the deceased souls of ancestors, Pandit Purushottam Gaud stated that it is a good time for charity.

“This is the biggest eclipse of this year. Today is going to be the last full lunar eclipse of this year. This eclipse will be visible in many countries of the world, including India. It is being considered special from both an astrology and an astronomy point of view. According to the Panchang, the lunar eclipse will start at 9:58 pm. Its middle period will be from 11:41 pm to 1:27 pm. In this way, this eclipse will last for about 3 hours and 28 minutes in total. The ‘Sutak’ period has started from 12:58 pm,” he said.

This is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ganga-aartilunar eclipseuttarakhand

RELATED News

Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis
"EC is working as extension of BJP": alleges Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha
Situation under control in Ludhiana district amid severe flood in Punjab: Authorities
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her
Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab
Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse
Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse
Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse
Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse

QUICK LINKS