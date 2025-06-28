Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > Gautam Adani Says He Feels Blessed To Witness Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra In Puri

Gautam Adani Says He Feels Blessed To Witness Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra In Puri

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, joined the Rath Yatra in Puri with his family, calling it a divine and humbling experience. He also took part in ‘Prasad Seva’ at ISKCON Kitchen. Adani said he feels blessed and prayed for India’s progress and Odisha’s development.

Gautam Adani attends the divine Rath Yatra in Puri with his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani.
Gautam Adani attends the divine Rath Yatra in Puri with his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani. (Photo credit: Gautam Adani X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 20:25:32 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Puri is witnessing grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman on Saturday was present there to be a part of the sacred festival. He stressed the feeling as a deeply spiritual and humbling experience. His wife, Dr. Priti Adani, and son Karan Adani were with him during Puri visit. Gautam Adani was among millions of devotees who came in Odisha’s holy town to witness one of India’s most grand religious festivals.

Posting his feelings on X, Adani wrote, “I am blessed to have been able to experience the divine Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. To see the Lord Himself among devotees is an experience of the pinnacle of humility, simplicity, and compassion.”

He mentioned the Rath Yatra a “grand embodiment of faith, service, and unity” and stated that the experience of being present on the holy soil of Puri with millions of devotees would always be “priceless” for him. He thanked the Odisha government, Puri administration, and thousands of workers too for conducting the event in such discipline without let or hindrance.

Gautam Adani seeks Lord Jagannath’s blessing

Addressing the media, Adani said, “I had nothing, and by the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the citizens of this country, I possess everything today. I prayed for a prosperous future for our nation and the development of Odisha, so that all the people get the benefits of development.”

In a matter personal commitment, Adani Group head also engaged in the ‘Prasad Seva’ at the ISKCON Kitchen in Puri, wherein he assisted in preparing food for devotees. The Adani Group has organised a special ‘Prasad Seva’ initiative during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8 to cater to both devotees, locals and frontline officials.

This seva program is a part of a greater philanthropic initiative by Adani group to serve thousands of pilgrims during the Puri festival so that the traditional age-old practice of community service and shared piety continues in dignity and care.

As the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra coming through the streets of Puri, Gautam Adani’s presence and participation in the Rath Yatra reflect a blend of spiritual reverence and social responsibility.

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani Attends The Massive Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri, Watch

Tags: gautam adanilord jagannathrath yatra
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?