Gautam Adani Says He Feels Blessed To Witness Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra In Puri

Puri is witnessing grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman on Saturday was present there to be a part of the sacred festival. He stressed the feeling as a deeply spiritual and humbling experience. His wife, Dr. Priti Adani, and son Karan Adani were with him during Puri visit. Gautam Adani was among millions of devotees who came in Odisha’s holy town to witness one of India’s most grand religious festivals.

Posting his feelings on X, Adani wrote, “I am blessed to have been able to experience the divine Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. To see the Lord Himself among devotees is an experience of the pinnacle of humility, simplicity, and compassion.”

He mentioned the Rath Yatra a “grand embodiment of faith, service, and unity” and stated that the experience of being present on the holy soil of Puri with millions of devotees would always be “priceless” for him. He thanked the Odisha government, Puri administration, and thousands of workers too for conducting the event in such discipline without let or hindrance.

महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी की दिव्य रथयात्रा के दर्शन का सौभाग्य पाकर धन्य हुआ। भक्तों के बीच साक्षात भगवान को देखना, विनम्रता, सरलता और करुणा की पराकाष्ठा का अनुभव है। यह रथ यात्रा आस्था, सेवा और एकता का विराट स्वरूप है, जो मन, बुद्धि और आत्मा, तीनों को आनंदित कर देती है। पुरी… pic.twitter.com/mrc3QvrHq9 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 28, 2025

Gautam Adani seeks Lord Jagannath’s blessing

Addressing the media, Adani said, “I had nothing, and by the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the citizens of this country, I possess everything today. I prayed for a prosperous future for our nation and the development of Odisha, so that all the people get the benefits of development.”

In a matter personal commitment, Adani Group head also engaged in the ‘Prasad Seva’ at the ISKCON Kitchen in Puri, wherein he assisted in preparing food for devotees. The Adani Group has organised a special ‘Prasad Seva’ initiative during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8 to cater to both devotees, locals and frontline officials.

This seva program is a part of a greater philanthropic initiative by Adani group to serve thousands of pilgrims during the Puri festival so that the traditional age-old practice of community service and shared piety continues in dignity and care.

As the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra coming through the streets of Puri, Gautam Adani’s presence and participation in the Rath Yatra reflect a blend of spiritual reverence and social responsibility.

