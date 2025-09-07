LIVE TV
Goa CM Sawant inaugurates KTC bus service, connecting Panjim to Sankhali's rural areas

Goa CM Sawant inaugurates KTC bus service, connecting Panjim to Sankhali's rural areas

Goa CM Sawant inaugurates KTC bus service, connecting Panjim to Sankhali's rural areas

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 09:32:08 IST

Panjim (Goa) [India], September 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the KTC bus service, connecting Panjim to the rural areas of Sankhali.

Speaking to ANI, Goa CM Sawant said, “4 EV buses have been launched from Sankhali constituency. Our ‘Majhi Bus’ scheme will benefit students and private employees along with others.”

Alongside this, earlier he also said that his government is committed to ensuring housing for the underprivileged through its flagship ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme.

“We are working to ensure that those who have nothing get it through government schemes. Under the Goa government’s Mera Ghar scheme, the government is working to resolve the problems of every house and land in Goa,” he said.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant slammed the INDIA bloc parties over alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during their ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

He termed them an insult to the country’s women.”I condemn the words used by someone against the late mother of PM Modi, from the stage of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of the INDI bloc. This shows the ideology of the INDI bloc, which never existed in Indian democracy, and it is an insult to all the women of the country. The country will not tolerate this,” Sawant told ANI.

The BJP has also accused Congress of “lowering” the political standards by making such remarks during a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga and demanded an apology from both Rahul and Tejashwi. However, Congress has said that the BJP is raising “irrelevant” issues. (ANI)

Goa CM Sawant inaugurates KTC bus service, connecting Panjim to Sankhali's rural areas

