Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Indian authorities have confirmed that Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of Goa’s Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people died in a massive fire, have been detained in Thailand. Officials said the two brothers were traced to Phuket and taken to detention centres, and steps are now being taken to bring them back to India.

The operation to track and detain the Luthras involved multiple agencies in both countries. According to top government sources, the effort began when Indian immigration officials noticed their quick departure from the country. Once it was confirmed that the brothers had flown to Phuket, the information was immediately shared with Thai authorities.

Thai immigration officials then verified that two individuals matching the details of the Luthra brothers had entered the country. Police in Thailand launched a search across the island. The brothers had reportedly changed their accommodation after arriving, which made the search more difficult. After raids at several locations, Thai police finally located and detained them. Officials said the legal process is now underway and the brothers are expected to be deported to India soon.

Their detention comes only hours after Goa Police suspended their passports. Investigators have already found that the brothers booked tickets to Thailand shortly after the fire broke out at their nightclub. The blaze started during a dance performance when electronic fireworks were set off inside the crowded venue. Police said the owners booked their tickets on MakeMyTrip at 1.17am on December 7, even as emergency teams were trying to control the fire.

Earlier, the Luthra brothers had approached a Rohini Court seeking four weeks of anticipatory bail on medical grounds. They told the court that they were “also victims”, but the court refused to grant immediate protection from arrest.