LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Officials said the two brothers were traced to Phuket and taken to detention centres, and steps are now being taken to bring them back to India.

How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India. (ANI)
How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India. (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 17:27:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Indian authorities have confirmed that Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of Goa’s Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people died in a massive fire, have been detained in Thailand. Officials said the two brothers were traced to Phuket and taken to detention centres, and steps are now being taken to bring them back to India.

The operation to track and detain the Luthras involved multiple agencies in both countries. According to top government sources, the effort began when Indian immigration officials noticed their quick departure from the country. Once it was confirmed that the brothers had flown to Phuket, the information was immediately shared with Thai authorities.

Thai immigration officials then verified that two individuals matching the details of the Luthra brothers had entered the country. Police in Thailand launched a search across the island. The brothers had reportedly changed their accommodation after arriving, which made the search more difficult. After raids at several locations, Thai police finally located and detained them. Officials said the legal process is now underway and the brothers are expected to be deported to India soon.

Their detention comes only hours after Goa Police suspended their passports. Investigators have already found that the brothers booked tickets to Thailand shortly after the fire broke out at their nightclub. The blaze started during a dance performance when electronic fireworks were set off inside the crowded venue. Police said the owners booked their tickets on MakeMyTrip at 1.17am on December 7, even as emergency teams were trying to control the fire.

Earlier, the Luthra brothers had approached a Rohini Court seeking four weeks of anticipatory bail on medical grounds. They told the court that they were “also victims”, but the court refused to grant immediate protection from arrest.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 5:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Goagoa nightclub firehome-hero-pos-1Luthra brothersthailand

RELATED News

Big Jackpot For India: Gold, Lithium Found In This State, But Can’t Mine It, Here’s Why

Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail For Sister’s Wedding

Can Eggs Cause Cancer? Eggoz Cancer Controversy Explained As Brand Rejects Viral Claims of AOZ and Genotoxic Ingredients, Health Experts Weigh In

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

India-China Border: 17 Feared Dead As Truck Falls Into Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh – Report

LATEST NEWS

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2025

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

India Coastal Guards Caught 11 Pakistani Fisherman Sailing In Indian Water In Gujarat

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

The 19 Minute Video Fame Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With iPhone Giveaways After MSS Scandal

Check Out These 8 Powerful Relationship Lessons From Pookie Couple Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s Gruesome Murder, Husband ‘Chopped’ and ‘Pureed’ Her In Blender, Charged With Murder

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

QUICK LINKS