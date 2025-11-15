LIVE TV
Home > India > Goa Shipyard To Build Major Warship-Manufacturing Hub In Machilipatnam; ₹1,500-Cr Investment To Create 6,500 Jobs

Goa Shipyard Ltd. selects Machilipatnam for a ₹1,500-crore warship-building and defence manufacturing hub. The project will include modern shipbuilding, dry-docking, and systems integration facilities. It is expected to generate over 6,500 jobs, boosting Andhra Pradesh’s maritime and defence capabilities.

GSL to build ₹1,500-cr warship hub in Machilipatnam, creating 6,500 jobs and boosting Andhra Pradesh’s defence sector. Photo: X.
GSL to build ₹1,500-cr warship hub in Machilipatnam, creating 6,500 jobs and boosting Andhra Pradesh’s defence sector. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 15, 2025 20:38:54 IST

In a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh’s maritime and defence ambitions, Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL) has selected Machilipatnam as the site for its large-scale warship-building and defence manufacturing expansion on the East Coast. The announcement came with the signing of a landmark MoU between the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) and GSL on the second day of the CII Partnership Summit, marking one of the biggest industrial commitments for the region in recent years.

The ₹1,500-crore project positions Machilipatnam as a future anchor in India’s fast-growing defence–maritime corridor. Under the collaboration, GSL will develop modern shipbuilding and refit facilities capable of handling next-generation naval platforms, including offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), missile boats, and coastal security crafts. The partnership also envisions high-end dry-docking infrastructure, systems integration centres, and a broad ecosystem to support advanced marine engineering.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hailed the development as a “milestone” for the state, emphasizing that the project would strengthen India’s naval capabilities while accelerating Andhra Pradesh’s drive to create world-class maritime infrastructure. “This partnership will create future-ready jobs and transform Machilipatnam into a strategic hub,” he said.

GSL Chairman & Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay said Machilipatnam provides an ideal environment for the company’s East Coast expansion. “Through this partnership, GSL will scale up advanced warship-building and defence manufacturing while generating thousands of high-skilled engineering jobs. We look forward to working with APMB to build a world-class shipbuilding hub for the nation,” he stated.

The project is expected to generate 6,500 jobs in its first phase by 2030, including 1,500 direct roles for skilled workers, technical staff, and contract personnel. An additional 5,000 indirect jobs are projected through supply-chain development, port-based logistics, and ancillary industrial activity linked to the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

With this MoU, Machilipatnam is set to emerge as a major node for defence production on India’s East Coast, offering both strategic and economic advantages to Andhra Pradesh.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 8:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS