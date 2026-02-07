LIVE TV
Home > India > Good News For Travellers: 42-km NHAI Highway To Cut Dehradun-Mussoorie Travel Time To Just 30 Minutes- What You Need To Know

Good News For Travellers: 42-km NHAI Highway To Cut Dehradun-Mussoorie Travel Time To Just 30 Minutes- What You Need To Know

NHAI’s 42-km ₹3,500 cr highway with twin tunnels may cut Dehradun–Mussoorie travel time to 30 minutes, easing traffic and boosting safety.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 7, 2026 19:18:28 IST

Travelling from Dehradun to Mussoorie may soon take just 30 minutes, thanks to a new 42-kilometre national highway project aligned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Designed to decongest the existing hill road and offer a safer, faster alternative, the ₹3,500 crore project features two mountain tunnels and a new alignment that bypasses landslide-prone and traffic-heavy stretches.

Where the New Highway Will Run

The proposed highway will begin at Jhajra in Dehradun and extend up to Library Chowk in Mussoorie. It will connect NH-707A (Mussoorie–Kempty Falls Road) through the Chaskot–Khanji Nagar route, creating a more direct and efficient corridor for vehicles, especially for tourists arriving from Delhi-NCR.

By starting at Jhajra, the plan also aims to reduce intra-city congestion in Dehradun that currently builds up as vehicles funnel towards the Mussoorie road.

Twin Tunnels Under George Everest and Mussoorie Hills

A defining feature of the project is the construction of two major tunnels: A 2.9-km tunnel beneath the George Everest region and a 2-km tunnel through the Mussoorie hills

These tunnels will allow vehicles to pass through the mountains instead of navigating sharp bends, steep gradients, and landslide-prone patches. This engineering design is expected to significantly improve safety and reduce travel time.

Why the Current Route Is a Problem

The existing Dehradun–Mussoorie road frequently witnesses long traffic snarls, particularly near the Galogi Power House stretch. The alternative Kimari route often becomes unusable during the monsoon due to weather-related closures.

The new highway aims to eliminate these choke points by offering an all-weather, high-speed alternative.

Wadia Institute Studying Mountain Stability

Given the ecological sensitivity of the Himalayan terrain, scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology are conducting detailed geological and soil assessments along the proposed alignment. The goal is to ensure that tunnel construction and road development do not trigger landslides or destabilise the mountain ecosystem.

NHAI has roped in the institute specifically to assess long-term mountain safety before construction begins.

Cost and Scale of the Project

  • Estimated Cost: ₹3,500 crore

  • Total Length: 42 km

  • Executing Agency: NHAI

  • Start Point: Jhajra, Dehradun

  • End Point: Library Chowk, Mussoorie

The project is being positioned as a long-term solution to tourism traffic and regional connectivity challenges.

Parallel Debate: Citizens Oppose Rispana-Bindal Elevated Corridor

Even as the highway project promises relief for travellers, a separate infrastructure plan in Dehradun has triggered citizen opposition.

Nearly 150 residents under the Dehradun Citizens Forum (DCF) have written to the Uttarakhand government, MLAs, and senior officials opposing the proposed 26-km Rispana–Bindal Elevated Corridor, planned over seasonal riverbeds.

The forum has warned that building an elevated road over the rivers could increase flood risks, land subsidence, groundwater blockage, urban heat, and air pollution in the already earthquake-prone city. Citizens have instead demanded investment in electric buses, better traffic management, walkable streets, cycle tracks, and river restoration, as outlined in the Dehradun Comprehensive Mobility Plan-2024.

Why travellers should be happy?

If executed as planned, the new NHAI highway could transform the Dehradun–Mussoorie journey into a quick, safe, and congestion-free drive. For tourists and locals alike, the promise of reaching the hill station in 30 minutes marks a major shift in regional travel.

At the same time, the debate around urban infrastructure in Dehradun highlights the growing tension between rapid development and ecological sustainability in Himalayan cities.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 7:18 PM IST
