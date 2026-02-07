‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the growing warmth in India-Malaysia relations after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim personally received him at Kuala Lumpur airport and shared a car ride to a diaspora event a gesture Modi described as reflecting “love and respect for India”.

Addressing the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur, PM Modi thanked his Malaysian counterpart for the personal welcome and for joining the community celebration soon after his arrival.

“Not just that, he came to the airport to welcome me, and he brought me here in his car. Not only his car but also his seat; this special gesture reflects his love and respect for India and for all of you,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Malaysia from February 7 to 8 at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim. This is Modi’s third visit to the Southeast Asian nation since 2015 and notably his first foreign visit of 2026.

‘Shared Values, Shared Culture’

Highlighting the deep-rooted civilisational and cultural links between the two nations, Modi described the Indian diaspora in Malaysia as a “living bridge” connecting both countries. Malaysia is home to one of the largest Indian-origin communities in the world.

“There is so much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts. You have connected Roti Canai with Malabar Parotta, coconut and spices, and of course Teh Tarik. The flavours seem familiar whether in Kuala Lumpur or Kochi,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

The diaspora reception, titled ‘Selamat Datang Modi Ji’, witnessed vibrant cultural performances reflecting shared heritage and traditions.

Praise for Anwar Ibrahim

Modi also spoke warmly about his personal rapport with Anwar Ibrahim. “Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became Prime Minister. I admire his focus on reforms,” he said, even referring to a viral video of Ibrahim singing an old Indian song and his fondness for Tamil music.

He thanked Ibrahim for his “very kind words” on the future of India-Malaysia friendship and said the welcome at the airport symbolised the strength of bilateral ties.

Focus on Tamil Heritage and Diaspora Legacy

Lauding the Tamil diaspora’s contribution over centuries, Modi highlighted the establishment of the Thiruvalluvar Chair at the University of Malaya as a recognition of shared cultural legacy. He called Tamil “India’s link to the world” and praised the community for preserving language and traditions across generations.

He also noted that several top Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, hail from Tamil Nadu, underlining the state’s global cultural footprint.

Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The visit aims to further deepen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership elevated in 2024. Discussions are expected to cover trade, defence, technology, innovation, security cooperation, and stronger engagement with ASEAN.

“India’s success is Malaysia’s success, it is Asia’s success,” Modi said, adding that the guiding word of the relationship is IMPACT- India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation.

Recalling that he could not attend the ASEAN Summit hosted by Malaysia last year, Modi said he had promised Anwar Ibrahim that he would visit soon. “As promised, I am here. This is my first foreign visit in 2026,” he said.

The warm airport reception, cultural welcome, and the symbolic car ride have set the tone for a visit aimed at reinforcing political trust, people-to-people bonds, and a shared vision for the future of the Indo-Pacific region.

