LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

PM Modi calls Malaysian PM’s airport car ride a ‘special gesture’, highlights growing India–Malaysia ties on his first foreign visit of 2026.

PM Modi calls Malaysian PM’s airport car ride a ‘special gesture’. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi calls Malaysian PM’s airport car ride a ‘special gesture’. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 7, 2026 16:57:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the growing warmth in India-Malaysia relations after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim personally received him at Kuala Lumpur airport and shared a car ride to a diaspora event a gesture Modi described as reflecting “love and respect for India”.

Addressing the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur, PM Modi thanked his Malaysian counterpart for the personal welcome and for joining the community celebration soon after his arrival.

“Not just that, he came to the airport to welcome me, and he brought me here in his car. Not only his car but also his seat; this special gesture reflects his love and respect for India and for all of you,” Modi said.

You Might Be Interested In

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Malaysia from February 7 to 8 at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim. This is Modi’s third visit to the Southeast Asian nation since 2015 and notably his first foreign visit of 2026.

‘Shared Values, Shared Culture’

Highlighting the deep-rooted civilisational and cultural links between the two nations, Modi described the Indian diaspora in Malaysia as a “living bridge” connecting both countries. Malaysia is home to one of the largest Indian-origin communities in the world.

“There is so much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts. You have connected Roti Canai with Malabar Parotta, coconut and spices, and of course Teh Tarik. The flavours seem familiar whether in Kuala Lumpur or Kochi,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

The diaspora reception, titled ‘Selamat Datang Modi Ji’, witnessed vibrant cultural performances reflecting shared heritage and traditions.

Praise for Anwar Ibrahim

Modi also spoke warmly about his personal rapport with Anwar Ibrahim. “Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became Prime Minister. I admire his focus on reforms,” he said, even referring to a viral video of Ibrahim singing an old Indian song and his fondness for Tamil music.

He thanked Ibrahim for his “very kind words” on the future of India-Malaysia friendship and said the welcome at the airport symbolised the strength of bilateral ties.

Focus on Tamil Heritage and Diaspora Legacy

Lauding the Tamil diaspora’s contribution over centuries, Modi highlighted the establishment of the Thiruvalluvar Chair at the University of Malaya as a recognition of shared cultural legacy. He called Tamil “India’s link to the world” and praised the community for preserving language and traditions across generations.

He also noted that several top Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, hail from Tamil Nadu, underlining the state’s global cultural footprint.



Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The visit aims to further deepen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership elevated in 2024. Discussions are expected to cover trade, defence, technology, innovation, security cooperation, and stronger engagement with ASEAN.

“India’s success is Malaysia’s success, it is Asia’s success,” Modi said, adding that the guiding word of the relationship is IMPACT- India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation.

Recalling that he could not attend the ASEAN Summit hosted by Malaysia last year, Modi said he had promised Anwar Ibrahim that he would visit soon. “As promised, I am here. This is my first foreign visit in 2026,” he said.

The warm airport reception, cultural welcome, and the symbolic car ride have set the tone for a visit aimed at reinforcing political trust, people-to-people bonds, and a shared vision for the future of the Indo-Pacific region.

ALSO READ: Zero Tariffs On US Goods: Piyush Goyal Says ‘Consumers Will Get Good Quality Products’ As India Cuts Duties On Alcohol, Medicines And.…

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 4:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anwar Ibrahimindia-malaysia-relationsMalaysiaPM Modi Malaysia visitpm modi newspm modi’

RELATED News

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Epstein Files: Why Is The US Releasing Documents When Govt Insiders Are Named? Who Decides What Gets Released, What Gets Redacted

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

Donald Trump Shares Racist Meme Showing Obama, Michelle As Apes, Refuses To Apologise, Faces Backlash From Own Party | WATCH

NYC’s First Muslim Mayor Triggers Massive Row: Zohran Mamdani Pushes Pro-Mass Migration Line, Cites ‘Prophet Muhammad, Quran To…’| WATCH

LATEST NEWS

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics, Medical Devices To Get Cheaper In India? Here’s The Full List Of US Products Getting Zero Duty Under India-US Trade Deal

Consortium approaches CM Devendra Fadnavis to push for key School Education Reforms

Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

Nightmare For Hong Kong Man Searching Porn Online, Finds His Private Hotel Video With Girlfriend On Internet

Mohsin Naqvi: Why PCB Chief Is Being Branded ‘Troublemaker-in-Chief’ Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Controversy

NIFT 2026 Exam: How to Download Admit Card, Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026
‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026
‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026
‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

QUICK LINKS